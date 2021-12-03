What makes GIM a unique B School? World-class Labs at GIM for holistic Learning is one of the top reasons.

Since its foundation, Goa Institute of Management has been one of India’s best business schools, producing accountable and dynamic managers & leaders; GIM has always made sure that learning is never restricted to theoretical elements. As a result, it has upgraded its infrastructure in order to give its students both practical and creative learning methodologies. Goa Institute of Management has upgraded its lab infrastructure. Students may now receive applicable knowledge while learning about the latest in business, research, and technology by utilising the information and analytics included in the Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters databases.

“Bloomberg terminals” is the world’s top platform, offering real-time data and analytics on global markets and industries, as well as leading news coverage and unique research ad with access to a worldwide network of financial experts.

Finance Lab – To help the researchers with better financial literature reviews, the finance lab at GIM provides access to global real-time financial resources like Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, and vast research databases. One can use the resources available to develop a unique financial model and broaden their prospect of learning.

Bloomberg is a high-tech real-time data service that allows users to access financial data, news feeds, and messages. It is a market moving, data driven, cross platform, information company designed to solve global problems. It is the most established company in the financial tech domain. The Bloomberg Terminal is used to make critical decisions about risk, investments and markets.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting, trade and compliance professionals combined with the world’s most global news service.

Behavioural Lab – To advance academic research in the management field of Marketing, Organizational Behaviour, and HRM, the Behavioural lab provides a controlled environment for data collection with the help of skin conductance and eye tracking technology for behavioural research.

Data Science Lab – The world is rapidly advancing in data sciences, and this is one of the most popular skills required. At GIM, the Data Sciences lab provides access to Big Data tools such as Microsoft Azure, SAS, Tableau, Power BI, etc., to attempt data modelling on actual data sets.

GIM has always tried to expand the learning horizon and abided by the commitment to give its faculty and students the best research and teaching experience. These labs at GIM have made it a unique B School in India. GIM has made sure that the learning is not limited to the four walls; rather, students get a well-synchronised education with the latest industry requirements and practices and are fully equipped with modern learning tools and resources.

To Know more about admissions @ GIM for Batch 2022 -24, Join, Goa Institute of Management (GIM) 2022-24 Admissions Helpdesk (Official)

Read More