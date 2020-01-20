XAT 2020: Previous Year (Category-wise) and Expected Cutoff

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a popular management entrance exam that is conducted annually by XLRI- Xavier School of Management. Like CAT, XAT serves as a prerequisite for admissions at over 150 institutes. XLRI Jamshedpur conducts this exam on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) members.

Around 1 Lakh candidates appeared for the XAT 2020 to get one step closer in the admission process of their dream colleges. The results of XAT 2020 were announced on 17th January 2020. The cut-offs for XAT 2020 courses will be released soon after the declaration of results. Find out the different categories on the previous years’ XAT cut-offs below.

Different Categories in XAT

There are no caste-based reservations in Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT. However, the cut-offs for female and male candidates vary. The female candidates are eligible for 1% relaxation in the cut-offs for the second stage. The separate cut-offs for female candidates are to ensure proper gender ratio in the class.

Loyola Institute of Business Administration is a Minority Institution and thus 50% of the admissions will be reserved for the Minority Christian Community.

XAT 2019 Cut-offs for Different Programs of XLRI Programs

Cut-offs for Male Candidates

Courses Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning Decision Making Quantitative Ability Overall PGDM in Business Management (BM) 79.46 80 90 96 PGDM in Human Resource Management (HRM) 85 75 72 94

Cut-offs for Female Candidates

Courses Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning Decision Making Quantitative Ability Overall PGDM in Business Management (BM) 75 75 75 95 PGDM in Human Resource Management (HRM) 80 70 67 93

XAT 2020 cut-off for Top MBA Colleges

The following cut-offs are based on the previous year cut-offs of different MBA colleges. Candidates can expect XAT 2020 cut-offs to be around the following percentile.

XLRI Jamshedpur- 96+ Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB)- 90+ Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai- 85+ Goa Institute of Management, Goa- 85 to 90 S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai- 90 IMT Ghaziabad- 90+ KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (SIMSR) Mumbai- 85+ FORE School of Management, New Delhi- 85 to 90 TAPMI, Manipal- 85 Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai- 85+ IRMA, Anand- 80+ MICA Ahmedabad-80+ Prin. L N Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai-75 to 80 BIMTECH, Greater Noida- 75 to 80 XIME Bangalore- 75+

