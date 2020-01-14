JEE Scores to be Considered for Admissions to UP Engineering Colleges from 2021

JEE 2021 Examination

As per the notification released, The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will not be conducting the entrance examinations (Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination – UPSEE) from the year 2021 onwards.

As per the sources, the scores from the Joint Entrance Examination will be considered for the admissions as the common entrance examination conducted for admission to the 750 colleges in Uttar Pradesh will not be conducted by the university.

The proposal has been discussed with the chief ministers in a meeting conducted following which a presentation was made and the CM has agreed upon the proposal as per a senior Bureaucrat at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office.

The official website of JEE Main to get more details of the examination is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

The decision has already been taken but will get implemented from 2021 onward. AKTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Pathak while speaking to the media said that considering the JEE scores will save a lot of time of the students.

The government has now decided to do away with the state entrance exam and allow the candidates to focus on the JEE examination instead. So, definitely it will be a great benefit for all those preparing for taking admission in engineering colleges.

The UPSEE 2020 examinations is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2020 and the registration process for the same will begin from 27th January 2020.

Most of the states have already started using JEE scores for admission to the engineering seats and so the UP government has also decided to make use of the same.

