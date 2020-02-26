TAPMI Manipal Cut-off 2020: Check here for CAT, XAT and GMAT Cutoff for TAPMI Manipal

Having made a name for itself in the top tier of Indian business schools, TAPMI Manipal has been functioning since the last 35 years. The institute has imbibed ethical behaviour in its curriculum, cultivating it into each and every student it gets.

It has earned respect for the various kinds of diversity that its campus shows and the passion that they desire to see in each of their future students. The college wants the students to have the zeal, the passion, and the desire to exceed in every facet of their life.

TAPMI Manipal has over 5000 Alumni, and a hefty portion of them (one-fifth) are actually working, rather leading companies at CXO levels. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) has bestowed International Accreditation to this institution.

TAPMI has proven its consistency by constantly being among the top tier Business schools in the country, finding its spot in the top 1%.

The institute is known for the flexibility it adopts during its admissions process. In order to get the cream of the Indian education system while still giving a fair shot to everyone else, TAPMI gives its aspirants three shots at redemption, that is, it accepts the marks of three different reputed admission tests and excelling in any one is enough to take you ahead in the admission process. The cut-off for progressing further in the admission process is:

85 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT)

85 percentile in the Xavier Admission Test (XAT)

A score of 630 in GMAT

Apart from these three, you will have to obtain an average of 60 percent in each of the following: 10th exams, 12th exams, and graduation.

In this increasingly competitive world, where more and more people are applying for jobs each year, it is astonishing to note that the institute has had an unbroken placement record of a complete 100% for more than 30 years (33 years to be precise).

In the year 2019, 400 students appeared in the placement process and a total of 126 companies hired them. The average salary package from the college was INR 11.06 lakhs per annum which is an improvement from INR 10.6 lakhs per annum which was reported in the previous year.

52 students in the post graduate programmes were offered a PPO (pre-placement offer) via the various summer internships that the college conducts. BFSI turned out to be the sector which recruited the highest number of TAPMI’s students, scoring a total of 28% of all the offers made, which is more than one offer in every four offers.

Here are a few companies which came to TAPMI for the placement process of 2019: Accenture, Citi Bank, Deloitte, Godrej, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Titan, Value Labs, Amul, Britannia, Citi Corp, Ernst and Young, Grant Thornton, HSBC Bank, ITC, Salesforce, and TresVista among various other companies.

Frequent placement offers made by companies of similar calibre has made TAPMI Manipal the force it is today. This is why it is one of the most sought after institutes for management studies in India.

Join the official thread to stay updated.

