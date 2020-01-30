HomeMBAMAT 2019 Articles
    • What Colleges Accept a MAT Score from February Examination?

    Posted on by Faizan Bhombal

    What Colleges Accept a MAT 2020 Score for February Exam.

    If you are thinking about applying to one of the top MBA schools in India you are going to need to take the MAT examination. There are numerous colleges that would accept the February based examination score, which is important.

    This is due to the fact that most colleges start their classes in June, which means you won’t get the May scores with enough time to complete the registration.

    Here is some more information on some of the top colleges that would accept your February MAT score so you can make the decision and have the scores sent to them.

    What Colleges Accept a February MAT Score

    You might think that taking the exam in February is going to be a bad thing, but it is good. This would give you enough time to get the results back and complete the entire admission and registration process for your chosen college.

    There are numerous colleges that you can apply to with this score, including the following 25 from all over India:

    1. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida
    2. Alliance School of Business, Bangalore
    3. Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune
    4. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow
    5. ITM, Mumbai
    6. ABS Academy of Science, Technology & Management, Durgapur
    7. ARKA Jain University, Ranchi
    8. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata
    9. Institute of Management Study, Kolkata
    10. The Assam Kaziranga University, Jorhat
    11. Christ Institute of Management, Pune
    12. Institute for Technology & Management, Mumbai
    13. Jagannath University, Jaipur
    14. Shanti Business School, Ahmedabad
    15. VPM’s Dr V N Bedekar Institute of Management Studies, Thane
    16. AIMA-Centre for Management Education, New Delhi
    17. Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi
    18. BML Munjal University, Gurgaon
    19. IILM College of Management Studies, Greater Noida
    20. Jaypee Business School, Noida
    21. Adarsh Institute of Management & Information Technology, Bangalore
    22. Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad
    23. Institute for Technology & Management, Chennai
    24. Rajadhani Business School, Thiruvananthapuram
    25. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

    These are just some of the most popular and top colleges all over India that would accept your February MAT 2020 score. Go ahead and think about which location is going to be the best for your needs and which one would be ideal for your education. You are going to want to think about where the college is located and what the cut-off would be, so make sure that you are checking this out.

    You might think that if you take the examination in February that you won’t get admission into a good college, but that isn’t correct. There are numerous colleges all over India that would accept your score during this time and that would help you to gain admission.

    Ensure that you are deciding which colleges you want to apply to so that the score can be sent directly to them when they are released. It is important that you consider what colleges you want to apply to before you start the examination so that you can choose them when you are registering.

