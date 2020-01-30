What Colleges Accept a MAT Score from February Examination?
If you are thinking about applying to one of the top MBA schools in India you are going to need to take the MAT examination. There are numerous colleges that would accept the February based examination score, which is important.
This is due to the fact that most colleges start their classes in June, which means you won’t get the May scores with enough time to complete the registration.
Here is some more information on some of the top colleges that would accept your February MAT score so you can make the decision and have the scores sent to them.
What Colleges Accept a February MAT Score
You might think that taking the exam in February is going to be a bad thing, but it is good. This would give you enough time to get the results back and complete the entire admission and registration process for your chosen college.
There are numerous colleges that you can apply to with this score, including the following 25 from all over India:
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida
- Alliance School of Business, Bangalore
- Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow
- ITM, Mumbai
- ABS Academy of Science, Technology & Management, Durgapur
- ARKA Jain University, Ranchi
- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata
- Institute of Management Study, Kolkata
- The Assam Kaziranga University, Jorhat
- Christ Institute of Management, Pune
- Institute for Technology & Management, Mumbai
- Jagannath University, Jaipur
- Shanti Business School, Ahmedabad
- VPM’s Dr V N Bedekar Institute of Management Studies, Thane
- AIMA-Centre for Management Education, New Delhi
- Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi
- BML Munjal University, Gurgaon
- IILM College of Management Studies, Greater Noida
- Jaypee Business School, Noida
- Adarsh Institute of Management & Information Technology, Bangalore
- Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad
- Institute for Technology & Management, Chennai
- Rajadhani Business School, Thiruvananthapuram
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
These are just some of the most popular and top colleges all over India that would accept your February MAT 2020 score. Go ahead and think about which location is going to be the best for your needs and which one would be ideal for your education. You are going to want to think about where the college is located and what the cut-off would be, so make sure that you are checking this out.
You might think that if you take the examination in February that you won’t get admission into a good college, but that isn’t correct. There are numerous colleges all over India that would accept your score during this time and that would help you to gain admission.
Ensure that you are deciding which colleges you want to apply to so that the score can be sent directly to them when they are released. It is important that you consider what colleges you want to apply to before you start the examination so that you can choose them when you are registering.
Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion
You also read, Free MAT 2020 Sample Paper and Previous Year Questions