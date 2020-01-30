What Colleges Accept a MAT Score from February Examination?

If you are thinking about applying to one of the top MBA schools in India you are going to need to take the MAT examination. There are numerous colleges that would accept the February based examination score, which is important.

This is due to the fact that most colleges start their classes in June, which means you won’t get the May scores with enough time to complete the registration.

Here is some more information on some of the top colleges that would accept your February MAT score so you can make the decision and have the scores sent to them.

What Colleges Accept a February MAT Score

You might think that taking the exam in February is going to be a bad thing, but it is good. This would give you enough time to get the results back and complete the entire admission and registration process for your chosen college.

There are numerous colleges that you can apply to with this score, including the following 25 from all over India:

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida Alliance School of Business, Bangalore Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow ITM, Mumbai ABS Academy of Science, Technology & Management, Durgapur ARKA Jain University, Ranchi Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata Institute of Management Study, Kolkata The Assam Kaziranga University, Jorhat Christ Institute of Management, Pune Institute for Technology & Management, Mumbai Jagannath University, Jaipur Shanti Business School, Ahmedabad VPM’s Dr V N Bedekar Institute of Management Studies, Thane AIMA-Centre for Management Education, New Delhi Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi BML Munjal University, Gurgaon IILM College of Management Studies, Greater Noida Jaypee Business School, Noida Adarsh Institute of Management & Information Technology, Bangalore Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad Institute for Technology & Management, Chennai Rajadhani Business School, Thiruvananthapuram Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

These are just some of the most popular and top colleges all over India that would accept your February MAT 2020 score. Go ahead and think about which location is going to be the best for your needs and which one would be ideal for your education. You are going to want to think about where the college is located and what the cut-off would be, so make sure that you are checking this out.

You might think that if you take the examination in February that you won’t get admission into a good college, but that isn’t correct. There are numerous colleges all over India that would accept your score during this time and that would help you to gain admission.

Ensure that you are deciding which colleges you want to apply to so that the score can be sent directly to them when they are released. It is important that you consider what colleges you want to apply to before you start the examination so that you can choose them when you are registering.

