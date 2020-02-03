List of Top 20 MBA Colleges accepting MAT score

The MAT is a national-level management entrance exam that the AIMA conducts to screen candidates for MBA, PGDM and equivalent programs.

The MAT is held multiple times in an academic year. A candidate can appear for MAT in February, May, September and December. The MAT is a Ministry of HRD approved management exam.

The CBT Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was conducted by AIMA on 2nd February 2020. All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the PBT MAT on 16th February 2020 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The last date for the Paper Based Test (PBT) registration is 9th February.

There are more than 600 management institutes accepting MAT scorecard. But what are the best B-schools amongst those 600? Here is a list of top 20 zone-wise MBA colleges accepting MAT scores.

Top MBA Colleges Accepting MAT Scores in West Zone

65 B-schools of West Zone are accepting the MAT scorecard this year. The West Zone includes the management institutes from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

SIES College of Management Studies, Mumbai Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune International Institute of Management Studies, Pune FLAME University, Pune Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Management Studies & Research (VESIM), Mumbai

Top North Zone MBA Colleges accepting MAT Score

B-schools from Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand fall under the North Zone colleges accepting MAT scores. More than 80 management institutes in North Zone will accept the MAT 2020 scores.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Noida School of Inspired Leadership – SOIL, Gurgaon IMS Ghaziabad Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow Amity University, Noida New Delhi Institute of Management, New Delhi Jagan Institute of Management Studies, New Delhi Lovely Professional University, Phagwara Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi

Top South Zone MBA Colleges accepting MAT Score

There are more than 80 MBA colleges in the South Zone that are accepting the MAT percentile. The states falling under South Zone are Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur Christ University, Bengaluru Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad Indus Business Academy, Bengaluru Alliance University, Bengaluru IFIM Business School, Bengaluru GITAM Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Secunderabad

Top MBA Colleges in East Zone Accepting MAT Scores

Around 46 colleges in the East Zone will accept the 2020 MAT examination score. The East Zone states are West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam and Manipur.

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar Calcutta Business School, Kolkata Globsyn Business School, Kolkata

