List of Top 20 MBA Colleges accepting MAT score
The MAT is a national-level management entrance exam that the AIMA conducts to screen candidates for MBA, PGDM and equivalent programs.
The MAT is held multiple times in an academic year. A candidate can appear for MAT in February, May, September and December. The MAT is a Ministry of HRD approved management exam.
The CBT Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was conducted by AIMA on 2nd February 2020. All India Management Association (AIMA) will conduct the PBT MAT on 16th February 2020 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The last date for the Paper Based Test (PBT) registration is 9th February.
There are more than 600 management institutes accepting MAT scorecard. But what are the best B-schools amongst those 600? Here is a list of top 20 zone-wise MBA colleges accepting MAT scores.
Top MBA Colleges Accepting MAT Scores in West Zone
65 B-schools of West Zone are accepting the MAT scorecard this year. The West Zone includes the management institutes from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
- SIES College of Management Studies, Mumbai
- Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune
- International Institute of Management Studies, Pune
- FLAME University, Pune
- Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Management Studies & Research (VESIM), Mumbai
Top North Zone MBA Colleges accepting MAT Score
B-schools from Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand fall under the North Zone colleges accepting MAT scores. More than 80 management institutes in North Zone will accept the MAT 2020 scores.
- Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Noida
- School of Inspired Leadership – SOIL, Gurgaon
- IMS Ghaziabad
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Amity University, Noida
- New Delhi Institute of Management, New Delhi
- Jagan Institute of Management Studies, New Delhi
- Lovely Professional University, Phagwara
- Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi
Top South Zone MBA Colleges accepting MAT Score
There are more than 80 MBA colleges in the South Zone that are accepting the MAT percentile. The states falling under South Zone are Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
- Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
- SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur
- Christ University, Bengaluru
- Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad
- Indus Business Academy, Bengaluru
- Alliance University, Bengaluru
- IFIM Business School, Bengaluru
- GITAM Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam
- Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Secunderabad
Top MBA Colleges in East Zone Accepting MAT Scores
Around 46 colleges in the East Zone will accept the 2020 MAT examination score. The East Zone states are West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam and Manipur.
- KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar
- Calcutta Business School, Kolkata
- Globsyn Business School, Kolkata
