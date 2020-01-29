Download Free MAT 2020 Sample Paper and Previous Year Questions

An MBA aspirant’s search for quality study material is never-ending. But do you know that often you can get the best source for a management exam for free? Yes, you read that right.

The next most important management entrance on the calendar is the Management Aptitude Test (MAT). The AIMA will conduct the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) on 2nd February 2020.

More than 600 management institutes will accept the MAT score to shortlist candidates for various MBA and equivalent programs. All aspirants who are going to appear for the MAT can download the free sample papers and previous years questions from the links mentioned below. The question papers will be useful for all CBT and the Paper-based Test (PBT) candidates.

Where can I download the free sample paper for MAT 2020?

MAT has released the syllabus and sample paper for the February 2020 exam. Candidates can download the pdf by clicking on the following link.

MAT 2020 Sample Paper-https://mat.aima.in/feb20/uploads/documents/1579690865syllabus.pdf

Download MAT Previous Year Question Papers Free

The previous year questions are crucial for any exam’s preparation. They help the candidates to get familiarize with the type of question and the ever-changing pattern of exams like MAT.

The previous year papers also serve as free mock tests for the candidates to attempt and analyse their level of preparation. Download the previous year official MAT papers by clicking on the following links.

2013 MAT Paper with Solutions-

https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2013-Paper-with-Solutions.pdf

2012 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2012.pdf

2010 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2010.pdf

2009 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2009.pdf

2008 MAT Question Paper with Solutions-

https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2008.pdf

MAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The MAT aims to test candidates’ basic aptitude to help the institutes in screening the candidates for MBA/PGDM and allied management programs. As per AIMA, MAT helps in identifying the potential of the applicants.

The MAT 2020 paper will consist of 200 questions divided into five sections. Each section will contain 40 questions. There is no sectional time limit and candidates can move from one section to the other. However, AIMA advises candidates to solve the paper in order.

Sections Number of Questions Time Suggestion by AIMA Maximum Marks Language Comprehension 40 30 40 Mathematical Skills 40 40 40 Data Analysis and Sufficiency 40 35 40 Intelligence and Critical Reasoning 40 30 40 Indian and Global Environment 40 15 40 Total 200 150 minutes 200 Marks

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

All the best for your MAT exam!

<noscript><iframe title="How to prepare for MAT exam in 30 days?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8wDW9XRLMVo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More