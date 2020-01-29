Download Free MAT 2020 Sample Paper and Previous Year Questions
An MBA aspirant’s search for quality study material is never-ending. But do you know that often you can get the best source for a management exam for free? Yes, you read that right.
The next most important management entrance on the calendar is the Management Aptitude Test (MAT). The AIMA will conduct the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) on 2nd February 2020.
More than 600 management institutes will accept the MAT score to shortlist candidates for various MBA and equivalent programs. All aspirants who are going to appear for the MAT can download the free sample papers and previous years questions from the links mentioned below. The question papers will be useful for all CBT and the Paper-based Test (PBT) candidates.
Where can I download the free sample paper for MAT 2020?
MAT has released the syllabus and sample paper for the February 2020 exam. Candidates can download the pdf by clicking on the following link.
MAT 2020 Sample Paper-https://mat.aima.in/feb20/uploads/documents/1579690865syllabus.pdf
Download MAT Previous Year Question Papers Free
The previous year questions are crucial for any exam’s preparation. They help the candidates to get familiarize with the type of question and the ever-changing pattern of exams like MAT.
The previous year papers also serve as free mock tests for the candidates to attempt and analyse their level of preparation. Download the previous year official MAT papers by clicking on the following links.
2013 MAT Paper with Solutions-
https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2013-Paper-with-Solutions.pdf
2012 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2012.pdf
2010 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2010.pdf
2009 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2009.pdf
2008 MAT Question Paper with Solutions-
https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2008.pdf
MAT 2020 Exam Pattern
The MAT aims to test candidates’ basic aptitude to help the institutes in screening the candidates for MBA/PGDM and allied management programs. As per AIMA, MAT helps in identifying the potential of the applicants.
The MAT 2020 paper will consist of 200 questions divided into five sections. Each section will contain 40 questions. There is no sectional time limit and candidates can move from one section to the other. However, AIMA advises candidates to solve the paper in order.
|Sections
|Number of Questions
|Time Suggestion by AIMA
|Maximum Marks
|Language Comprehension
|40
|30
|40
|Mathematical Skills
|40
|40
|40
|Data Analysis and Sufficiency
|40
|35
|40
|Intelligence and Critical Reasoning
|40
|30
|40
|Indian and Global Environment
|40
|15
|40
|Total
|200
|150 minutes
|200 Marks
