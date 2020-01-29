HomeMBAMAT 2019 Articles
    • Download Free MAT 2020 Sample Paper and Previous Year Questions

    Posted on by Vasudha

    An MBA aspirant’s search for quality study material is never-ending. But do you know that often you can get the best source for a management exam for free? Yes, you read that right.

    The next most important management entrance on the calendar is the Management Aptitude Test (MAT). The AIMA will conduct the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) on 2nd February 2020.

    More than 600 management institutes will accept the MAT score to shortlist candidates for various MBA and equivalent programs. All aspirants who are going to appear for the MAT can download the free sample papers and previous years questions from the links mentioned below. The question papers will be useful for all CBT and the Paper-based Test (PBT) candidates.

    Where can I download the free sample paper for MAT 2020?

    MAT has released the syllabus and sample paper for the February 2020 exam. Candidates can download the pdf by clicking on the following link.

    MAT 2020 Sample Paper-https://mat.aima.in/feb20/uploads/documents/1579690865syllabus.pdf

    Download MAT Previous Year Question Papers Free

    The previous year questions are crucial for any exam’s preparation. They help the candidates to get familiarize with the type of question and the ever-changing pattern of exams like MAT.

    The previous year papers also serve as free mock tests for the candidates to attempt and analyse their level of preparation. Download the previous year official MAT papers by clicking on the following links.

    2013 MAT Paper with Solutions-

    https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2013-Paper-with-Solutions.pdf

    2012 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2012.pdf

    2010 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2010.pdf

    2009 MAT Question Paper- https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2009.pdf

    2008 MAT Question Paper with Solutions-

    https://www.mattest.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/MAT-2008.pdf

    MAT 2020 Exam Pattern

    The MAT aims to test candidates’ basic aptitude to help the institutes in screening the candidates for MBA/PGDM and allied management programs. As per AIMA, MAT helps in identifying the potential of the applicants.

    The MAT 2020 paper will consist of 200 questions divided into five sections. Each section will contain 40 questions. There is no sectional time limit and candidates can move from one section to the other. However, AIMA advises candidates to solve the paper in order.

    Sections Number of Questions Time Suggestion by AIMA Maximum Marks
    Language Comprehension 40 30 40
    Mathematical Skills 40 40 40
    Data Analysis and Sufficiency 40 35 40
    Intelligence and Critical Reasoning 40 30 40
    Indian and Global Environment 40 15 40
    Total 200 150 minutes 200 Marks

    All the best for your MAT exam!

    All the best for your MAT exam!

