Which colleges in India accept a GMAT score?

GMAT or the Graduate Management Admission Test is a nationwide examination used to test a student’s skills in analytical, quantitative writing, reading and verbal skills in english. This examination is generally taken by students who have finished their grad-school or college, and already have an undergraduate degree.

Apart from the colleges listed below, there are at least more than 100 colleges in India which accept a student’s GMAT score for admitting them into their programmes in business and management.

A common misconception that most students have in their minds is the fact that GMAT is an entrance test which is only applicable for applying to colleges outside the country, but that myth is busted here, GMAT is also applicable to educational institutions in our own country too, and these colleges listed below are the best institutions which you can get admitted to for your higher studies.

Prestigious colleges in India accepting a GMAT score:

1. ISB Mohali and Hyderabad: the average GMAT score for the branch in Hyderabad is 70, and the average score for the branch situated in Mohali is 708. On an average, the institution looks up to students who have a work experience of four years, and its annual fees is around 25 lakhs INR. The courses which the institution offers are PGPM, Custom Designed Programmes, Management Development Programmes and PGPMAX. The areas of specialization are leadership and strategising, information technology management, finance, entrepreneurship, operations management, and marketing.

2. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research in Mumbai: the average GMAT score for Indian students is 650, and that for international students is 600. On an average, the institutions look up to students with five years of work experience and the fees for PGDM is 15,50,000 INR, for that of PGPM is 13,50,000 INR and for PGCIM is 5,20,000 INR per annum.

3. IIM Ahmedabad: this institution targets an average of 700 points in GMAT and at least a five year work experience. The tuition fees is INR 24,50,000 per year and the course offered is PGPX, which stands for Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives. The payment package on an average is 22,14,000 INR per annum.

4. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai: the average GMAT score looked up by the institution is 600 and on an average, a two year work experience. The tuition fees charged per annum ranges from 5 lakhs to 18 lakhs, and there are around 6 courses offered by the institution. The average pay package is around 17,60,000 INR per annum.

5. IIM Bangalore: the average GMAT score is around 700, and a work experience of five years is required to apply in IIM-B. There are three courses taught which are PGP, costing 18,50,000 INR per annum, PGPPM, costing 11,60,000 INR per annum and PGPEM costing 14,50,000 INR per annum. The average CTC after graduation is around INR 21,42,000 per annum.

