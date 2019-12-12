AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps How to Download MAT December 2019 Exam Hall Ticket

HomeMBAMAT 2019 Articles
    AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card, AIMA released Admit Card for exam. Candidates can download their admit card from official website mat.aima.in

    The candidates who have applied for the MAT examination can download the admit cards from the official website. The official website of AIMA has released the admit cards for the Computer test-based examination that is scheduled on the 14th of December 2019. Therefore, applicants can now visit mat.aima.in. and download their admit cards.

    On the basis of the latest update, the deadline for the MAT PBT Phase 2 examination has been extended till the 11th of December 2019. So, the candidates who are interested in applying for this examination they can visit the official website and duly complete the application process

    IMPORTANCE OF MAT 2019 DECEMBER ADMIT CARD

    The MAT Admit card is important for the candidates who are appearing the MAT CBT examination and this important document needs to be available with the candidates when they come to the examination centre for giving the examination.

    The candidates should note that the admit cards will be available in the online mode only and that the official authorities will not send the hard copies of the admit cards by post to any of the candidates. Therefore, they have to download their respective admit cards from the official website of AIMA

    IMPORTANT DATES

    • The availability of the admit cards for the CBT examination is from December 11 2019
    • The availability of the admit cards for the PBT mode phase II examination is from December 12 2019
    • The MAT CBT examination is scheduled on the 14th December 2019
    • The MAT PBT mode phase II examination is scheduled on 15th December 2019

    HOW TO DOWNLOAD MAT 2019 ADMIT CARD?

    • The candidates can visit the official website for downloading the admit card
    • After visiting the site, you can click on the download tab that will be present on the home page
    • The candidates can then select the MAT admit card option, and then they need to enter details like registration number, date of birth and email ID and then click on the submit button
    • The candidates can check the details given in the admit card properly
    • After checking the details, the candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – AIMA MAT 2019 Admit Card

    Question: When are the MAT CBT and PBT examination scheduled?

    Answer: The MAT CBT examination will take place on 14th December 2019, and the MAT PBT examination will take place on 15th December 2019

    Question:  What is the official link of AIMA?

    Answer: The official link is www.mat.aima.in.

    Question:  Will the admit cards be available in the offline mode?

    Answer: No, it is available through online mode only

    Question: How to download the MAT admit card?

    Answer: The candidates can log in to the official website and follow the instructions mentioned in the website

