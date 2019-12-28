MAT 2020 Registration begins for February Session on mat.aima.in, Check Details here

MAT 2020 Registration begins for Feb Session

All India Management Association (AIMA) has began the registration process for MAT 2020 February session examination. Aspirants can visit the official website which is mat.aima.in for the MAT registration.

AIMA conducts the MAT examination four times in a year in the months of February, May, September and December Months. The authorities commence the registration process a month before the examination.

The examination for the MAT 2020 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for 16th February 2020 and 2nd February 2020 respectively.

Examination Schedule

Interested candidates can check the below examination schedule for the MAT 2020:-

Event Important Dates Last Date to submit online registration for PBT 09th February 2020 Availability of PBT admit Card 11th February 2020 Paper Based Test Exam Date 16th February 2020 Last Date to Submit online registration for CBT 26th January 2020 Availability of CBT admit Card 28th January 2020 Computer Based Test Exam Date 02nd February 2020

Application Procedure

All India Management Association – AIMA usually commences the registration process a month before the exam date. Therefore, the candidates have ample time to register themselves and upload the documents online on the official website.

Candidates can follow the below steps to register for the MAT 2020 Feb examination:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website of AIMA MAT. Candidates would need to click on the link “Online Registration by candidates for Feb 2020 MAT” Candidates would need to fill all the necessary details in the application form. The form will provide the options to select between the Paper Based Test and Computer based test. Candidates would also need to select the test centre along with the personal details. It is mandatory to upload the photo Id proof and educational qualifications documents. Candidates would also need to select the MBA colleges in India that accept MAT Exam score. The application form is now submitted and application fees would need to be submitted online.

