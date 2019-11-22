MAT 2019 Registration Last Date (1st December), Check here for Important Dates and List of MBA Colleges Accept MAT Score

MAT i.e. Management Aptitude Test, is one of the most competitive entrance exams, held four times a year. Conducted by All India Management Association, AIMA, it is held in February, May, September and December. Application form for MAT 2019 has already been released by AIMA on October 4.

The time duration is of 2.5 hours. It consists of 200 objective-based questions and the difficulty level of questions varies. There are forty questions in each of the five sections- Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, and Indian and Global Environment.

There are a few advantages for those candidates who apply for MAT. Firstly, they are free to select five institutes that accept MAT score and apply to them for free. The score of MAT 2019 will be accepted for the MBA 2020 admission process in around four hundred colleges in India.

A few important dates and information for candidates 2019 MAT are given below: –

Anybody who is a graduate in any field from a recognized university is eligible to appear for MAT. Final year students are also eligible.

Various options are provided to MAT aspirants. Candidates can opt either for Paper-Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can also apply for both PBT and CBT.

Candidates who wish to apply only for PBT/CBT must pay an amount of RS. 1550. Candidates who want to apply for both must pay an amount of Rs. 2650, that is an extra fee of Rs. 1100. Paper-Based Test is conducted in 51 cities whereas the Computer Based Test is conducted in 12 cities.

Payment can be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Paytm.

Candidates applying for both PBT and CBT have an added advantage, that is, they can choose two more Management Institutes. In total, they can select seven institutes.

Documents required at the timing of filling up the form are- identity proof, email id, scanned photograph and signature, and banking details.

Paper-Based Test (PBT) will be conducted on December 18, 2019, Sunday from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on December 14, 2019, Saturday. Time and venue will be mentioned in the admit card as they will vary depending on the candidates’ registration.

The last date for applying for PBT is on December 1, 2019, Sunday and for CBT, the last date is December 6, 2019, Friday.

Admit cards for PBT will be released on December 2, 2019, and for CBT, on December 10, 2019.

Result for both PBT and CBT will be declared on December 28, 2019.

MAT scorecard can be downloaded online from the day the result is declared.

As suggested from MAT toppers, candidates should opt for Paper Based Test, as they could then choose the questions, they wish to answer at first. However, candidates will find the questions easier than questions that appear in CMAT, IBSAT, and other such exams. The scorecard will be applicable for 2020-2022.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for Top MBA Colleges in India accepting MAT | PaGaLGuY

AIMA publishes the list of MBA colleges separately that accept MAT score.

As the pattern and syllabus for MAT has not altered for many years, candidates can practice from previous years’ question papers. They can opt for online coaching classes and practice as many mock tests as possible. They should solve MAT sample papers and buy books and reading material which are easily available online. Candidates who will be appearing for MAT 2019 must start the preparation without any further delay. Admission to reputed MBA colleges is determined upon the score you get in the test.

Keep revising and stay relaxed and confident. All the very best to all of you. Good luck!

MAT 2019 Registration Last Date (1st December), Check here for Important Dates and List of MBA Colleges Accept MAT Score was last modified:

Read More