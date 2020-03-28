What are the Top Executive MBA programs in 2020?

If you are looking at college for your post-graduation, it is quite likely that you will be confused. Selecting or shortlisting a college is a pretty difficult task. With more and more options coming up, selecting a college that suits you the best can be puzzling.

If you want to pursue a degree in MBA, several colleges all over India have unique programs designed to cater to the needs of different students.

As an MBA is a postgraduate degree you will need to have a bachelor’s degree along with some experience in your field of work to apply to these colleges. Some of the best executive MBA programs are:

1. INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT AHMEDABAD (IIM–A): This college is famous for its competent faculty and quality of education. It is one of the best colleges in India for the Post Graduate Program in Management for Executives (PGPX). Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM – A) offers a full-time course in management. It is a one year course. The college also has residential facilities for promising and enthusiastic executives who have sufficient professional experience. According to Financial Times Career Progression Category, the college ranked third among all the other colleges of management around the world.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Admissions

2. INDIAN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS (ISB): It is one of the best private management colleges in India, and the MBA degrees earned from this college are as prestigious as the ones given by IIMs. ISB has executive MBA programs for Working Professionals (PGPpro). This program is mainly for candidates who have considerable experience in their fields of work and genuine interest in their work areas. Candidates who have a minimum of 5-12 years of work experience are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned course. The program imparts leadership skills required to be an executive.

3. INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT BANGALORE (IIM–B): It has its unique program for candidates who are working professionally in their respective fields of work. The program is called the Executive Post Graduate Program (EPGP). It is a one year course with full-time classes and lectures. Residential options are open to students who are dedicated and genuinely interested in learning. The program will help you enhance your managerial skills and will improve your network with the people in your profession. Candidates who are willing to take up the course should have a valid score in entrance examinations like GMAT or GRE and work experience of 5 to 12 years in their work areas.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IIM Bangalore 2020-22 Admission

Several other programs for executive MBA are also available. Colleges like INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CALCUTTA (IIM – C), XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT (XLRI) – JAMSHEDPUR and INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT LUCKNOW (IIM – L) have some impressive programs for budding executives.

All these programs are unique and different from one another, so you can choose whichever suits your purpose and your career goals. most of these colleges will need specific ranks in entrance examinations, to get admission into these colleges and some will even ask for some years of working experience.

Read More