Top Online MBA Programs in India – 2020

Best Online MBA Programs in India – 2020

Many universities in India have been offering distance learning programs for Masters in Business Administration. These programs focus on the development of the skills and capabilities of its students to help their careers.

For professionals seeking to excel in their careers without committing a significant amount of their time, an online MBA can be a reasonable solution. As one of the most highly recommended courses among working professionals, an online MBA is a course that can be completed while working as a professional in any organization. It is no secret that an Online MBA degree is popular among professionals.

However, amid the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, education has become an uncertain prospect. The admissions in even the most prestigious colleges in India and worldwide have been halted or delayed. In times of such a crisis, many MBA aspirants are turning to Online MBA.

With the continually increasing demand and relatively low fees of the distance learning courses, online MBA may be a feasible prospect for professionals wanting to further their career. Similar to on-campus MBA programs, Online MBA provides various specializations, such as Real Estate, Business Analytics, Management Information System, Digital Marketing and much more.

The following table presents a list of best business schools for an online MBA in India, along with their fees and the available specializations:

Institute Specializations offered Fees Amity University Marketing and Sales; Entrepreneurship & Leadership; Human Resource Management; Operations Management; Banking Services; International Business; Finance and Accounting; Information Technology; Insurance Management; Retail Management; Petroleum & Natural Gas Management; Global Financial Market; Hospitality Management; Hospital & Healthcare Management Varies largely with specializations National Institute of Business Management Human Resource Management; Logistic & Supply Chain Management; Marketing Management; Export Management Rs. 14000–20,000 (varies with specializations) Welingkar WE School Marketing Management; Finance; Rural and Agribusiness Management; Hospitality Management; Human Resource Management; Healthcare Management; Retail Management; Services Excellence; Operations Management; Travel & Tourism Management; Supply Chain Management; IT Project Management; Business Administration; E-Commerce Management; E-Business Management; International Business; Banking, Investment & Insurance Management; Media & Advertising Management Rs. 61,000 Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Business Management; Human Resource Management; Marketing Management; Financial management; Operations Management; Retail Management; Supply Chain Management; Banking and Finance Management; Information Technology & Systems Management; International Management Rs. 86,000 (may require additional fees) Pondicherry University Human Resource Management; Marketing Management; International Business; Finance; General Management Rs. 25,000 ICFAI University Marketing Management; Finance; Human Resource Management; Strategic Finance; Operations; Risk Management; Global Markets; Retail Management; Pharma Management; Hospital Administration; IT & Systems; Innovation Management; Healthcare Management; Investment Management; International Business; Telecom Management Rs. 63,000 Institute of Management Studies- Ghaziabad Financial Management; Operations Management; Human Resource Management; Marketing Management; Information Systems Rs. 98,000 Indira Gandhi National Open University Aviation Business Management; Marketing Management; Finance; Human Resource Management; Entrepreneurship; Hospitality Management; Insurance; Accounting; Retail Management; Textile Management; Telecom Management Rs. 37,800

