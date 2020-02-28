Top 15 NIBM Pune Executive Training Programmes: Feb 2020 to May 2020

The National Institute of Bank Management or NIBM is considered as the pinnacle of Banking and Finance Management education by experts and students alike. As a management institute, NIBM is most famous for its PGDM or MBA equivalent course in Banking and Financial Services.

However, NIBM is also the primary institution for organizing a large number of Management Educational and Training programmes. NIBM conducts almost 150 of such programmes every year in which thousands of mid to senior-level executives as well as CEOs of banks and similar organizations take part.

Not only does national banking and financial professionals take part in these training programmes, but the institute also witnesses participants from other developing countries as well.

From General to all functions of Bank management, NIBM offers a wide range of options when it comes to executive programmes. NIBM’s programmes can be customized based on the needs of participant organizations as well. n request, the Institute conducts offshore training programmes too.

Nominations for the executive training programmes can be filed by visiting the ‘Executive Training’ page of the NIBM’s official website- www.nibmindia.org.

Select the ‘Programmes’ option to download the information brochure for each programme.

To nominate candidates, click on the ‘Nominate for this Programme’ button. Nominations can be filed by the nominating authority of the bank or organization.

February 2020

Programme on Project Finance (With Focus on Credit Appraisal, Risk Management and Deal Structuring)

The fully residential programme was conducted from 3rd to 7th February 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs. 49,560+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs. 58,056 + TDS

Programme on Customer Relationship Management in Retail and MSME Business: Understanding the right strategy for CRM and methods to derive high profits.

The fully residential programme was conducted from 10th to 13th February 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.42,480+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.49,560+ TDS

Programme on Cash Flow Statement Analysis: Understanding Origins, Calculations, classifications of Cash Flow along with Early Warning Signals.

The fully residential programme was conducted from 25th to 27th February 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs. 31,152+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs. 36,816+ TDS

Workshop on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016: Understanding aspects of the Code with discussions on recent amendments in IBC.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 28th to 29th February 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs. 19,824+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs. 25,488 + TDS

March 2020

Programme on Operational Efficiency and Risk in Automated Back Offices of Banks: The focus will be on new technologies, mapping transaction value chains, management techniques and other nuances related to Automated Back Offices.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 2nd to 5th March 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.42,480+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.49,560+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme was 22nd February 2020.

Programme on Risk Management under Basel Regime for First Time Managers: Introduction to Risk Management, an overview of Basel Guidelines and understanding of Capital Planning under ICAAP.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 2nd to 7th March 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.59,472+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.69,384+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme was 15th February 2020.

International Programme on Banking and Finance: Focus will be on Credit Management and International Trade Financing.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 2nd to 14th March 2020.

Fees: Rs. 1,17,600 along with applicable taxes for participants from Nepal and Bhutan.

The last date to receive nominations for this programme was 21st February 2020.

Programme on Forex Risk Management: Instruments and Regulations

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 9th to 11th March 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.31,152+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.36,816+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme was 28th February 2020.

Programme on NRI Business and Forex Facilities for Individuals: Provide bankers clear understanding regarding FEMA provisions to NRI services, Range of services permitted for NRIs, Training on NRI business handling, customer delight and expansion of customer reach.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 17th to 20th March 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.42,480+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.49,560+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme is 7th March 2020.

Programme on Audit of Advances Portfolio for Internal Auditors: Focused on Corporate and SME Advances.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 23rd to 25th March 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.31,152+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.36,816+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme is 13th March 2020.

April 2020

Programme on Risk Governance Framework: For Board Members and CROs of Banks and FIs.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 16th to 18th April 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.31,152+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.36,816+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme is 6th April 2020.

Programme on Technical Analysis for Dealers: Focus will be on different aspects of technical analysis.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 20th to 25th April 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.59,472+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.69,384+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme is 10th April 2020.

International Programme on Digital Payments: Introduction to Digital Payments, In-depth understanding of different digital payments instruments, Regulatory and the Framework of the Government, policies and cybersecurity and understanding of emerging technologies in Digital Payment domain.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 28th to 30th April 2020.

The fees for Indian participants will be Rs.36,816 along with the TDS.

Managing Risks under Basel 3 Pillar II (ICAAP): Understanding the Basel Regulations, ICAAP Principles, Risk assessments to show how economic capital can be a component of the bank’s ICAAP.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 20th to 25th April 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.59,472+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.69,384+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme is 11th April 2020.

May 2020

As of now, NIBM has released information for only one programme to be conducted in May.

Programme on Customer Relationship Management in Banking: To understand CRM concepts, spread awareness about CRM’s potential and to understand the Customer Information utilisation to formulate marketing strategies.

The fully residential programme will be conducted from 18th to 21st May 2020.

Fees: For Member Banks- Rs.42,480+ TDS

For Non-Member Banks- Rs.49,560+ TDS

The last date to receive nominations for this programme is 8th May 2020.

