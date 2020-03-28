Is it worth pursuing an MBA from Lovely Professional University (LPU)?

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is a UGC-recognized private university located in Punjab, India, which was founded in 2005 by Lovely International Trust. LPU comprises around 20 schools, with domains varying from Engineering, Law, Design, and Business. In addition to UGC, the university is recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education and is a member of the Association of Indian Universities.

Mittal School of Business at LPU is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), which is a United States-based standardized accreditation organization for business programs worldwide. Lovely Professional University is one of the few institutes in accredited by the ACBSP, in league with other well-known universities such as Amity University, ICBM School of Business, and Xavier Institute of Management.

In 2019, it was ranked 52nd for Management Studies by the National Institute of Ranking Framework. LPU offers two Master’s in Business Management (MBA) courses, namely MBA and MBA Honors, which require two years for completion with six terms.

The terms comprise a varying range of subjects, such as Business Analytics, Financial Management, and Communication skills, whereas each year students select elective subjects that allow them to gain in-depth knowledge in their desired field. These subjects may include Human Resources, Information Technology, Marketing, and Retail Management.

The faculty at LPU hails from some of the best business schools not only in India but worldwide. This allows students with an opportunity to learn from the best and thus yield the best results. The majority of the professors hold a doctorate in their domain and are known to encourage a culture of a knowledge exchange.

Moreover, LPU is considered one of the best universities in India for international students, and their presence contributes to the cultural abundance at the LPU campus. Additionally, infrastructure is another big plus for LPU as it has one of the largest campuses in India with optimal facilities, such as an innovation center, air-conditioned classrooms, guest lecture halls, auditoriums, and swimming pool, within a vast 650-acre campus.

It is no secret that for MBAs, IIMs and ISBs have a certain reputation and demand. However, this understanding may be overshadowing some of the excellent universities that offer exceptional education and learning experience at a more reasonable cost. This, perhaps, is one of the most crucial benefits offered by LPU.

The major factor that makes LPU a good choice for an MBA is its competitive yet accessible scholarship program, which waives as much as 40% of the overall course fee for students. Those who qualify the LPUNEST (i.e., an entrance/scholarship exam conducted by LPU) Category Cut-offs are offered scholarships that can help students get the required education, without burning a hole in their pockets.

On the other hand, LPU provides outstanding placement opportunities after course completion, with more than 150 companies in different domains offering competitive packages every year. With these remarkable provisions, the value of an MBA degree at LPU in terms of the return of investment is significantly higher than some of the well-recognized MBA institutes in India.

To know more about LPU join [Official] Lovely Professional University (LPU) | MBA Admission Queries 2020 – 2022

Read More