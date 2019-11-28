UPRVUNL Result 2019 for JE, Assistant Accountant & Office Assistant Posts Released on uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL Result 2019

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has announced the outcome for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant Accountant, and Office Assistant. Applicants who have answered the UPRVUNL test can download their score from UPRVUNL official website.

Aspirants can check the index number of selected candidates for Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil, Chemist Grade – II, Assistant Accountant, and Office Assistant III (Account) Posts through the official link.

Chosen candidates in the UPRVUNL CBT Exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee), Chemist Grade 2 and Assistant Accountant will presently need to attend the Document Verification round.

How to Download UPRVUNL Result 2019?

Go to UPRVUNL official site uprvunl.org .

Find the link “CBT result for Documents Verification for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil, Chemist Grade – II, Assistant Accountant and type test for the post of Office Assistant – III (Account) against advt. No. u-34/uprvusa/2018”, given on the website home page.

You will find a pdf.

Check the index number of chosen candidates for DV Round.

Download and UPRVUNL CBT Exam Result PDF for further reference.

Those candidates who qualified Office Assistant – III (Account) Exam will have to appear for Typing Test.

UPRVUNL DV round will be conducted on 15 December 2019 at Lucknow while the dates for the typing test will be reported later.

UPRVUNL will likewise issue admit cards for attending the said test. The aspirants will be intimated separately on their enlisted email or contact number through SMS.

