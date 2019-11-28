HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    TNCWWB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released on the Official Website, Check DEO Result here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    TNCWWB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card and also DEO result released on the official website.

    TNCWWB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019
    TNCWWB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019

    The hall ticket for Junior Assistant Posts exam has been released by the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB). Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website of TNCWWB.

    To download the admit card from the official website for appearing in TNCWWB Junior Assistant 2019 exam, candidates would be needing login credentials to enter into the account. Candidates whose application are approved can only download the admit card.

    The TNCWWB Junior Assistant 2019 exam is scheduled to begin from 1st December 2019. All the eligible candidates were being sent SMS regarding admit card intimation by the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB).

    The official website to get more details on the TNCWWB Junior Assistant 2019 exam and download the admit card is http://139.59.84.192/JA/download/index.php/ . Candidates must follow the below steps to download the admit card.

    Steps to download the TNCWWB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2019:

    • Visit the official website of TNCWWB as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “TNCWWB Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2019” link present on the Home Page.
    • Enter the credentials to login into the account.
    • Check and download the admit card.
    • Take a soft copy of the admit card for future use.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link for TNCWWB Junior Assistant Hall Ticket 2019.

    The DEO posts result has also been declared by the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB) for the written exam for Data Entry Operator which was held on November 17, 2019. The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for TNCWWB Date Entry Operator Result 2019.

    Keep visiting the official website for more updates on the exam and timely information on further process.

    Stay tuned to other applicants through our group, TNCWWB JA Hall Ticket 2019 Download Junior Assistant Hall Ticket.

