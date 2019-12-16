UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2019 Released at uprvunl.org, Steps How to Download Hall Ticket

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited is a government agency in the state of Uttar Pradesh which is responsible for the matters pertaining to power generation and distribution in the state. It works under the control of the state government and has various offices present across multiple locations in the state.

Consequently, various vacancies are available with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited from time to time for which the department conducts recruitment campaigns periodically.

In the month of February 2019, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited announced the recruitment drive for 117 vacancies available with its various offices and invited applications from interested candidates.

The application process commenced on 21st February 2019 and as expected hundreds of thousands of candidates applied for the available vacancies. The application process closed on 21st March 2019, and consequently, the exam was conducted in the month of June 2019.

The result was announced on 26th November 2019, and the selected candidates were to appear for the document verification test (DV Test) according to the schedule published by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

Since then, the candidates had been waiting for the availability of the admit card/call letter for the DV Test because all the essential details pertaining to the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019 were made available in the admit card/ call letter itself.

Now, on 6th December 2019, the admit cards for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019 have been made available for the eligible candidates.

Therefore, the candidates who have been shortlisted after the Computer Based Test and must appear for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019, should immediately log-on to the official website of UPRVNL @ www.uprvuln.org to download their admit cards for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019.

Without the admit cards, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that the candidates must bring all their original documents along with photocopies while appearing for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019.

In case the candidates do not bring their admit card and other documents, they will not be allowed to appear for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019. Candidates who are able to clear the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019 must then appear for the skill test if required for the applied vacancy.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2019

Question: What is the venue for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019?

Answer: Details pertaining to the venue and timing of the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019 are mentioned on the admit card.

Question: From where can I download the admit card for UPRVUNL DV Test 2019?

Answer: Candidates must log-on to the official website of UPRVNL @ huprvunl.org/uprvunl to download their admit cards for the UPRVUNL DV Test 2019.

Question: How many vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: A total of 117 vacancies are available under the ongoing UPRVUNL recruitment drive.

Question: When will the skill test be organised?

Answer: Dates for the skill test or typing test will be announced later, on the official website of UPRVUNL.

