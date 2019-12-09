UPRVUNL JE Accountant Document Verification Admit Card 2019 Released Today on uprvunl.org, Get Direct Link to Download here

UPRVUNL JE Accountant Document Verification Admit Card 2019

The Admit card for Junior Engineer and Assistant Accountant posts has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL). Candidates applied for this UPRVUNL exam can download their admit card from the official website.

Candidates can download the UPRVUNL Admit Card by visiting the website or through the direct link mentioned below. The admit card released is for the DV round for Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil, Chemist Grade – II Posts.

The document verification round for Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil, Chemist Grade – II is scheduled to be on 15th December 2019. The process will be held at Lucknow. Candidates qualifying in the UPRVUNL written exam will be able to appear for the DV round.

The official web link to get more details on the UPRVUNL JE, Accountant 2019 exam and download the admit card for the document verification round is www.uprvunl.org .

Steps to Download UPRVUNL JE, Accountant DV Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL.

Click on the “Download call letters for documents verification for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) civil, Chemist grade-II and Assistant Accountant against Advt. No. U-34/UPRVUSA/2018” link on the homepage.

A new window will get open up.

Enter the credentials like user ID and password.

Check and download the admit card appeared on the screen.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the UPRVUNL admit card is here, Direct Link for UPRVUNL JE, Accountant DV Admit Card 2019.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Trainee), Chemist Grade II, Assistant Accountant, Office Assistant-III (Accounts) Posts.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of UPRVUNL for more updates and information.

