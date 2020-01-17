UPRVUNL Office Assistant DV Admit Card 2020 Out on uprvunl.org; Check for More Details here

UPRVUNL Office Assistant DV Admit Card 2020

The Admit card for Document Verification for the Office Assistant III Posts has been published by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited – UPRVUNL. Candidates applied for the UPRVUNL Office Assistant exam can download the admit card from the official website of UPRVUNL.

This UPRVUNL recruitment exam is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited – UPRVUNL for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Trainee), Chemist Grade II, Assistant Accountant, Office Assistant-III (Accounts) Posts earlier against Advt. No. U-34/UPRVUSA/2018.

There were a few numbers of candidates applied for the major recruitment drive initiated by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. The Document Verification test is scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020 at the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) office in Lucknow.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the UPRVUNL Office Assistant DV Admit Card 2020 is www.uprvunl.org .

Steps to Download UPRVUNL Office Assistant DV Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the link “Notice regarding download call letters for documents verification for the post of Office Assistant-III (Accounts) against advt. No. U-34/UPRVUSA/2018” on the homepage.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Enter your login credentials like User Id and Password.

The UPRVUNL admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Save and print the UPRVUNL admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the UPRVUNL Office Assistant admit card is here, Direct Link for UPRVUNL Office Assistant DV Admit Card 2020.

Candidates would be able to download their UPRVUNL admit card by visiting the UPRVUNL official website or through the direct link mentioned above.

Keep visiting the online official website of UPRVUNL for more updates and timely information on the examination.

Also read, UPRVUNL JE Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="UPRVUNL Various Post DV Test Admit Card 2019 | UPRVUNL Recruitment 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c6sZux3AuN8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More