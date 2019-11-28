ACTREC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 45 Field Investigator and Other Posts at actrec.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Posted on by Vasudha

    ACTREC Recruitment 2019, Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer Recruitment 2019 Apply Online for 45 Field Investigator and Other Posts, for more details visit official website actrec.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

    ACTREC Recruitment 2019

    Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) is the R&D wing at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai and works towards advancement in the field of diagnosis, prognosis and treatment. ACTREC has released openings for multiple posts during this recruitment drive in 2019.

    Announcing recruitments for many posts like Lead Medical Officer, Nurse, Gynaecologists and others, ACTREC will be conducting an interview to make final selections. The walk-in interviews will be conducted on 2nd December 2019.

    Details of the posts are as follows:

    • Gynaecologist:03 Posts
    • Lead Medical Officer: 01 Post
    • Field Attendant: 05 Posts
    • Study Manager: 01 Post
    • Co-ordinator: 05 Posts
    • Nurse: 13 Posts
    • Lab Technician: 02 Posts
    • Field Investigators: 15 Posts

    Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale for different posts are as follows

    Post Qualification Experience Salary Per Month
    Gynaecologist DGO/MD Desired: Experience of working in a screening programme and trained in colposcopy Rs. 95,000
    Lead Medical Officer DGO/MD Experience of a minimum of 5 years in community screening trials Rs. 1,10,000
    Field Investigators Bachelors in Sociology/Social Work Desired: Experience of community work Rs. 20,000
    Study Manager Post Graduation Knowledge of cervical cancer screening methodology. Minimum experience of 5 years in community screening trials Rs. 65,000
    Lab Technician DMLT Desired: Experience in HPV testing Rs. 20,000
    Nurse Graduation in Nursing Desired: Experience of conducting VIA/pap smears Rs. 20,000
    Co-ordinator Post Graduation 2 years of experience in working in community trials Rs. 25,000
    Field Attendant Class 10th Pass Desirability to work in every field Rs. 10,000

    The duration of work will be of a minimum of 6 months and will be extended. The candidate who are interested in the walk-in interview must carry the following documents:

    • Bio Data
    • Pan Card
    • Original Qualification Certificates
    • Photo
    • Xerox Copies of these

    Venue of the interview: Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, Varanasi.

    Reporting Time: 10 AM to 11:30 AM

    Notification Code: ACTREC/Advt/6839/2019

