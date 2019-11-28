ACTREC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 45 Field Investigator and Other Posts at actrec.gov.in, Steps How to Apply
Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) is the R&D wing at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai and works towards advancement in the field of diagnosis, prognosis and treatment. ACTREC has released openings for multiple posts during this recruitment drive in 2019.
Announcing recruitments for many posts like Lead Medical Officer, Nurse, Gynaecologists and others, ACTREC will be conducting an interview to make final selections. The walk-in interviews will be conducted on 2nd December 2019.
Details of the posts are as follows:
- Gynaecologist:03 Posts
- Lead Medical Officer: 01 Post
- Field Attendant: 05 Posts
- Study Manager: 01 Post
- Co-ordinator: 05 Posts
- Nurse: 13 Posts
- Lab Technician: 02 Posts
- Field Investigators: 15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale for different posts are as follows
|Post
|Qualification
|Experience
|Salary Per Month
|Gynaecologist
|DGO/MD
|Desired: Experience of working in a screening programme and trained in colposcopy
|Rs. 95,000
|Lead Medical Officer
|DGO/MD
|Experience of a minimum of 5 years in community screening trials
|Rs. 1,10,000
|Field Investigators
|Bachelors in Sociology/Social Work
|Desired: Experience of community work
|Rs. 20,000
|Study Manager
|Post Graduation
|Knowledge of cervical cancer screening methodology. Minimum experience of 5 years in community screening trials
|Rs. 65,000
|Lab Technician
|DMLT
|Desired: Experience in HPV testing
|Rs. 20,000
|Nurse
|Graduation in Nursing
|Desired: Experience of conducting VIA/pap smears
|Rs. 20,000
|Co-ordinator
|Post Graduation
|2 years of experience in working in community trials
|Rs. 25,000
|Field Attendant
|Class 10th Pass
|Desirability to work in every field
|Rs. 10,000
The duration of work will be of a minimum of 6 months and will be extended. The candidate who are interested in the walk-in interview must carry the following documents:
- Bio Data
- Pan Card
- Original Qualification Certificates
- Photo
- Xerox Copies of these
Venue of the interview: Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, Varanasi.
Reporting Time: 10 AM to 11:30 AM
Notification Code: ACTREC/Advt/6839/2019