ACTREC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 45 Field Investigator and Other Posts at actrec.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) is the R&D wing at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai and works towards advancement in the field of diagnosis, prognosis and treatment. ACTREC has released openings for multiple posts during this recruitment drive in 2019.

Announcing recruitments for many posts like Lead Medical Officer, Nurse, Gynaecologists and others, ACTREC will be conducting an interview to make final selections. The walk-in interviews will be conducted on 2nd December 2019.

Details of the posts are as follows:

Gynaecologist: 03 Posts

03 Posts Lead Medical Officer: 01 Post

01 Post Field Attendant: 05 Posts

05 Posts Study Manager: 01 Post

01 Post Co-ordinator: 05 Posts

05 Posts Nurse: 13 Posts

13 Posts Lab Technician: 02 Posts

02 Posts Field Investigators: 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria and Pay Scale for different posts are as follows

Post Qualification Experience Salary Per Month Gynaecologist DGO/MD Desired: Experience of working in a screening programme and trained in colposcopy Rs. 95,000 Lead Medical Officer DGO/MD Experience of a minimum of 5 years in community screening trials Rs. 1,10,000 Field Investigators Bachelors in Sociology/Social Work Desired: Experience of community work Rs. 20,000 Study Manager Post Graduation Knowledge of cervical cancer screening methodology. Minimum experience of 5 years in community screening trials Rs. 65,000 Lab Technician DMLT Desired: Experience in HPV testing Rs. 20,000 Nurse Graduation in Nursing Desired: Experience of conducting VIA/pap smears Rs. 20,000 Co-ordinator Post Graduation 2 years of experience in working in community trials Rs. 25,000 Field Attendant Class 10th Pass Desirability to work in every field Rs. 10,000

The duration of work will be of a minimum of 6 months and will be extended. The candidate who are interested in the walk-in interview must carry the following documents:

Bio Data

Pan Card

Original Qualification Certificates

Photo

Xerox Copies of these

Venue of the interview: Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, Varanasi.

Reporting Time: 10 AM to 11:30 AM

Notification Code: ACTREC/Advt/6839/2019

