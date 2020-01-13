NABARD Admit card 2020 Released for Office Assistant Exam at nabard.org, Check How to Download

National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development holds paramount importance in India. It plays an important role in conceptualising, implementing, financing, and monitoring various projects related to the development and growth of the rural economy of the country including the agricultural sector.

In order to maintain standards of its operations and ensure efficient working, NABARD conducts different recruitment drives periodically for selection of the most appropriate candidates for different vacancies available. Hundreds of thousands of candidates apply for the vacancies advertised by NABARD for the excellent career prospects that are on offer.

Under the latest recruitment drive, NABARD had invited applications from interested candidates for the various vacancies available for the post of Office Attendant. The registration process for the NABARD Office Assistant recruitment 2020 has already finished and the candidates have been waiting for the exam, which is scheduled to be held in the month of February 2020.

Now, there is an extremely important update for the candidates who had registered for the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020. As per the official update shared on the website of NABARD, i.e. www.nabard.org, the admit cards for the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020 has been released on 11th January 2020.

Therefore, all the candidates who have registered for the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020, must log-on to the official website of NABARD and download their admit cards as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is mandatory for all the candidates to take a printout of the admit card and bring it along on the day of the examination as otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020. Additionally, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID on the examination day.

NABARD Office Assistant Exam Admit Card 2020: How to download

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download the NABARD Office Assistant Exam Admit Card 2020: –

Log-on to the official website of NABARD @ nabard.org.

Now, when the main page opens, locate and click on the link for “career notices.”

When the next page opens, you will be asked to click on the link “click here to continue.” Click on the link to proceed further.

Here, you will see a heading “Recruitment to the post of office attendant – Group C.,” wherein a link for the download of call letters will be placed.

After you click on this link, a new page will open where you will be prompted to enter your log-in credentials including registration number and date of birth and password.

Now, on the next screen, the admit card will be displayed, which you must download and take a printout.

Remember to bring the printout of the admit card as well as the valid id proof on the day of the NABARD Office Assistant Exam 2020.

