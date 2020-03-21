Top MBA / PGDM colleges in Hyderabad 2020-21

Top MBA / PGDM colleges in Hyderabad – 2020

When one is competing with lakhs of other students for a few seats in hallowed universities, one has to be at the top of their game. They should also have a well thought of backup plan in case things aren’t ideal.

In India, where lakhs of aspirants give various exams for getting into MBA or PGDM courses each year, the competition gets very real. This is why knowing the best Business schools in your region can be a good thing. Here, we will be looking at the best colleges in Hyderabad.

ICFAI Business School Hyderabad

ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad is commonly referred to as IBS Hyderabad. It is one of the parts of the IFHE or the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. It is consistently ranked among the top business schools in India and has one of the best executive programs in the country.

ICFAI or the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India is a non-profit society for education founded in the year 1984. It secured a rank of 26 in the NIRF rankings for MBA colleges across India in 2019. The average yearly fees for a course at this college is INR 14 lakhs.

Indian Institute of Management, Vishakhapatnam

IIM Vishakhapatnam or the Indian Institute of Management Vishakhapatnam is a government institute and is situated in Vishakhapatnam. IIM Vishakhapatnam lies among the 20 Indian Institutes of Management in the country and is one of the youngest to be established.

The first program for a post graduate degree in the field of management was started by the institution in the year 2015. Being located in the city of Vishakhapatnam helps the institute as it is the largest city in Andhra Pradesh and is also considered its financial capital.

It secured a rank of 67 in the NIRF rankings for MBA colleges across India in 2019. The average yearly fees for a course at this college is INR 10.5 lakhs.

Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad

The Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad, commonly referred to as IPE Hyderabad, was established way back in 1964. Its purpose of establishment was the study of the policies and different issued which were related to the public enterprises or Pes.

Education in the field of management did not start in the institution till the year 1980 when the institute started to offer a 3 year programme for a MBA degree specializing in Public Enterprises for part time students. Then, in the year 1995, the institute started its first full time PGDM programme for a duration of two years which specialized in business management.

Today, there are various PGP full time courses that the institute offers for a duration of 2 years. They are: a general PGDM course, a PGDM course specializing in Banking, Insurance, and Finance, a PGDM course specializing in Marketing Management, a PGDM course in International Business, and a PGDM course for Human Resource Management. It was ranked 33rd across India by The Week in 2019 and its average yearly fees is INR 8 lakhs.

