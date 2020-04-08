List of Top MBA / PGDM colleges in Hyderabad 2020

When one is competing with lakhs of other students for a few seats in hallowed universities, one has to be at the top of their game. They should also have a well thought of a backup plan in case things aren’t ideal.

In India, where lakhs of aspirants give various exams for getting into MBA or PGDM courses each year, the competition gets very real. This is why knowing the best Business schools in your region can be a good thing. Here, we will be looking at the best colleges in Hyderabad.

The Indian School of Business is designed to arm young managers with various thinking skills, multidisciplinary perspectives, and research tools so that they can accelerate growth for their employers and themselves too. This B-school does boast of a pool of more than 150 visiting faculties from the topmost global B-schools. The campus of this college lies on an attractive site with open fields, large boulders, lush greenery, and landscaped areas.

Additionally, its campus architects have managed to retain existing tree canopies and rock formations, thus, combines the elegant facilities and buildings with scenic landscapes. ISB is spread over 260 acres and its campus provides students with all their needed amenities for a stay. The core of the campus of ISB is considered the Academic Centre and it houses classrooms, lecture theatres, LRC (Learning Resource Centre), faculty offices, and a five-hundred-seat auditorium. The annual fees of this college is INR 30 lakhs.

The Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad is a privately owned business school founded in 2011 and governed by a council under the leadership of Shri Bakul Nath. The exclusive features of this institute set it apart from other institutes of the same repute. It is more than 90 practitioners who deliver real-life experiences in above 270 sessions. This institute also has more than 10,000 alumni members who are spread all across the globe.

Twenty CEOs have shared their experience of business building in this business school in a span of two years. IMT also boasts of more than 40 foreign University collaborations that propose faculty and student exchange programs. The most impressive thing is it had 98.7 percent placements for the batch of 2017-19 and it has also 32 full-time and highly qualified members. The total course fees for a PGDM program for 2 years is INR 12 lakhs.

ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad is commonly referred to as IBS Hyderabad. It is one of the parts of the IFHE or the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. It is consistently ranked among the top business schools in India and has one of the best executive programs in the country. ICFAI or the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India is a non-profit society for education founded in the year 1984. It secured a rank of 26 in the NIRF rankings for MBA colleges across India in 2019. IBS boasts of faculty members who have a combination of strong industry and academic experience that allows richness in its students. This institute believes that ROI or returns on investment is dependent on ROK or return on knowledge and the curricula of this college is industry-oriented and it has allured collaborations with nothing but the finest foreign business schools. The average yearly fees for a course at this college is INR 14 lakhs.

The Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad, commonly referred to as IPE Hyderabad, was established way back in 1964. Its purpose of establishment was the study of the policies and different issued which were related to the public enterprises or Pes. Education in the field of management did not start in the institution till the year 1980 when the institute started to offer a 3-year programme for an MBA degree specializing in Public Enterprises for part-time students.

Then, in the year 1995, the institute started its first full-time PGDM programme for two years which specialized in business management. Today, there are various PGP full-time courses that the institute offers for 2 years. They are a general PGDM course, a PGDM course specializing in Banking, Insurance, and Finance, a PGDM course specializing in Marketing Management, a PGDM course in International Business, and a PGDM course for Human Resource Management. It was ranked 33rd across India by The Week in 2019 and its average yearly fees is INR 8 lakhs.

After gaining approval from AICTE and MHRD, SSIM or Sava Sivani Institute of Management began its journey in 1992 as an autonomous business school. This college is popular for its placements and Deloitte is viewed as the significant recruiter who visits its campus and numerous financial services and banking institutions also do come to this institute for campus placements. A few roles that are proposed are tax consultant, financial analyst, and business development associate, among many by this college’s placement department.

Students who take admission in SSIM enjoy well-equipped AC classrooms that have projector facilities. If you take into consideration the current scenario, then you will find that the course outline keeps on changing and every faculty member of this college boasts of having good experience in the teaching and corporate sector. When you select Triple specialisation, then you get a chance to select a minor, major, and sectoral subject and it is considered the biggest benefit for this course. TPS proposes three specialisations unlike other PGDM’s as there, students get only a couple of specialisations. The total course fees for a full-time course here is INR 6.5 lakhs.

Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management is an AICTE approved autonomous business school which has a PGDM program having accreditations from AIU, NBA, and NAAC. The remarkable thing about VJIM is it lays focus on the important connection between professional experience and theoretical learning and the linkage of experience and theory gets reflected in this college’s core curriculum and it ensures that the students of this college continue to remain a step ahead of the hugely competitive global surrounding. This institute proposes unparalleled learning opportunities that are important for the growth of independent and critical thinkers and the curriculum of this college concentrates on forming leadership skills besides a feeling of social responsibility.

The chief thrust of the VJIM curriculum is intended to make students industry-ready and it accomplishes this by teaching them the capability to learn from different real-life situations. The course curriculum of PGDM is intended to foster sturdy conceptual orientation grounded on different management disciplines, sound business ethics, and an optimistic attitude for preparing students to excel professionally and personally. The total course fees is INR 7.5 lakhs.

MANAGE was formed in the year 1987 and this autonomous institute does sprawl over seventeen hectares comprising hostels, lovely green lawns, and various other facilities. This institute is viewed as the third finest management college that proposes only postgraduate diploma courses in 5 various streams; Management Training, Research, Management Education, Consultancy, and Information Services.

A student can apply to different programs that are obtainable via the application form which is accessible on the website of the college. This college scrutinizes all the candidates prior to granting admission and prefers to choose only the best among them. For getting admission to the program of PGDM ABM, the institute chooses students grounded on their scores of CAT examination.

When students take admission to this college, they get on-campus accommodation that comprises of close to 168 rooms and it also proposes pocket-friendly and healthy hygienic food. It has a library of a huge collection of research papers, educational videos, and of course books. The fees for this college is 6.05 lakhs.

