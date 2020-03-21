My Internship Experience at Atlas Copco | IMS Ghaziabad

I pursued engineering from DSCE, Bangluru, and worked with a manufacturing company before joining IMS PGDM programme. In spite of being an engineer my major inclination was in marketing and sales as of its enormous growth opportunities.

Post joining PGDM I was looking for the internships which is part of our curriculum, the opportunity I got was in Atlas copco, you might be not knowing the name but it is 145 year old company with approx. 45% of global market share in Industrial compressors and vacuum creators.

The primary work assigned by organization to me during this period was to find out the market potential of atlas copco new vacuum products in my allocated territory of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. In which I was able to visit 72 different companies which includes giants like Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez etc and gather insights regarding the requirements they have in vacuum.

My first year float at IMS helped me a lot during these 2 months through the courses like consumer behaviour, marketing management, Research methodology for business. The internship enabled me to think through the consumer prospective and get a practical exposure to the market.

-Rishav Manav (PGDM 2018-2020)

