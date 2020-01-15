Top MBA colleges accepting XAT 80+ Percentile
XLRI-XMS Jamshedpur, the conducting body of the Xavier Aptitude Test, will soon publish the results of the 2020 entrance exam. Over 150 management institutes will accept the XAT 2020 scores.
All applicants securing a XAT percentile above 80 will have the opportunity to appear for the second stage of the admission process of multiple top-MBA colleges. Nonetheless, a candidate must select the number of colleges wisely. Check which MBA colleges accept an 80+ XAT percentile here.
Top MBA colleges accepting 80+ XAT percentile
Obtaining a XAT percentile above 80 is regarded as a good score. An overall XAT percentile between 80 to 90 can make you eligible for the shortlisting of several top Management schools. All candidates securing such a percentile can apply to many good MBA colleges like FORE, KJ Somaiya, etc. Check the list of colleges with approx cut off below.
|Name of the Institute
|Approx Cut-off Percentile
|SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
|85
|TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal
|85
|Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
|85+
|FORE School of Management, New Delhi
|85+
|Institute of Rural Management, Anand
|80-85
|KJ Somaiya Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
|80-85
|MICA Ahmedabad
|80
|Alliance University Bangalore
|85
|Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal
|80+
|Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur
|85
|KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneshwar
|80
|Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha & Lakshmi Mittal
Institute of Management (BULMIM) New Delhi
|80
Colleges accepting 75 to 80 XAT Percentile
Do not lose hope if you have managed to score an overall XAT percentile in this range. Numerous good MBA colleges that accept 75+ XAT percentile. Some of the colleges accepting 75 to 80 XAT percentile score are as follows:
- Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
- Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME), Bangalore
- IPE Hyderabad
- Xavier School of Business, Kolkata
Last Date to Apply
Check the last date to apply to colleges accepting 80+ XAT Percentile below.
- Alliance University Bangalore-Apply by 15th January 2020
- MICA Ahmedabad-Apply by 16th January
- TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal- Apply by 17th January 2020
- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai
- Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai- Apply by 26th January 2020
- Institute of Rural Management, Anand- Apply by 15th February 2020
- Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal-Apply 20th February 2020
How to apply for colleges accepting XAT?
Candidates are required to apply separately for the colleges of their choice. Applicants can first narrow down the number of colleges.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the selected colleges.
Step 2: Check whether the college is offering the specialization of your choice.
Step 3: Check if the college is offering a degree or diploma.
Step 4: Check the placement report of the previous year to ensure you are making the correct choice.
Step 5: If everything seems fine, apply to the MBA programme at the college.
XAT 2020 Result
The XLRI-Xavier School of Management is going to announce the XAT 2020 results by the third or fourth week of January. Candidates can download their XAT Scorecard from the official website of XAT once the results are announced.