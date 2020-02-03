List of Top MBA Colleges accepting 90+ CMAT Percentile

The National Testing Agency conducted the CMAT 2020 on 28th January from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The CMAT or Common Management Admission Test is a sought-after entrance exam to secure a seat in MBA and equivalent programs of more than 1000 institutes.

The CMAT score and percentile will decide a candidate’s shortlisting for the GD-PI stage of various colleges. However, the NTA doesn’t determine the CMAT cut-off.

All colleges are responsible for setting the minimum cut-off percentiles depending upon the CMAT scores/percentiles. Thus, the cut-offs vary across colleges.

Find out all the colleges accepting 90+ CMAT percentile below.

CMAT Latest Updates

The NTA can release the CMAT result by 5th February 2020.

The NTA has released the official answer key and the candidate response sheet. Applicants can download the same till 2nd February (5 pm)

Candidates can also challenge the answer key by 2nd February (5 pm)

CMAT 2020 Score vs Percentile

The raw score obtained by the candidates is subjected to further computation to obtain the CMAT percentile. Applicants securing the following overall scores can expect a 90+ percentile in CMAT, given all the factors affecting CMAT percentile are in their favour.

Score out of 400 Approx Percentile 264 to 284 90 to 94 284 to 300 95 to 96 300 to 320 96 to 98.99 320+ 99+

Tier 1: 99+ Percentile

Some of the best management institutes of India normally set the minimum CMAT cut-off percentile above 98, with some colleges going as high as 99.95 percentile.

This is due to the limited intake capacity and a higher number of applications. For example, in the JBIMS Mumbai, all CMAT applicants are competing for 18 All India seats. Thus, the top MBA colleges only wish to shortlist the top layer of the CMAT candidates.

Name of the Institute Approx. Cut-off Percentile Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 99.96+ Sydenham Institute of Management Studies And Research And Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE )Mumbai 99.90+

Tier II- 90 to 99 Percentile

Candidates securing a CMAT percentile in this range can expect calls from several management colleges. However, aspirants must always select the top MBA colleges over the others. The best MBA colleges accepting a 90+ CMAT percentile are as follows.

Name of the Institute Approx CMAT Cut-off Percentile K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (SIMSR), Mumbai 95+ Goa Institute of Management, Goa 95+ Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai 95+ Savitribai Phule Pune University Department of Management Sciences ( PUMBA) 95+ IPE Hyderabad 90+

What if I do not get 90+ percentile?

Applicants with this doubt in their mind must stop worrying because there are more than enough colleges that will accept a CMAT percentile below 90. Some of the top MBA colleges accepting below 90 CMAT percentile are as follows.

L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai

Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida

Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Nagpur

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Bangalore

KIIT School of Management (KSOM), Bhubaneswar

Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CMAT 2020 Exam

Good Luck!

Read More