    • MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 234 Executive Engineer and Various Posts at mahagenco.in, Check Vacancy Details and Age Limit

    Posted on by Faizan Bhombal

    MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited published notification for 234 Various Posts. Candidates can check official website mahagenco.in

     

    234 vacancies available under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020

    There is an extremely interesting update for all the candidates who are interested in applying for a job with the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited. Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited is looking for eligible candidates for various vacancies available with it in different positions.

    As per the official notification published by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited, applications are being invited from interested candidates for the positions of Executive Engineer, Additional Executive Engineer and several others posts under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020.

    As per the notification, the total number of vacancies available under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 is 234. The online application process for the MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 has already started on 15th January 2020.

    Candidates should log-on to the official website for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 @ www.mahagenco.in as soon as possible to complete their application process.

    The online application window will be open until 5th February 2020 only. So, the candidates must process their applications accordingly. Waiting for the last day is not advisable as the site may expect some technical issues.

    Once the application window is close don 5th February 2020, no new applications will be accepted under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 under any circumstances. Moreover, only those candidates will be considered for the further selection process who have completed their online application process for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 successfully.

    MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020: Important Information
    The details of the available vacancies under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 are as follows: –
    ● Deputy Executive Engineer – 106 vacancies
    ● Chief Engineer – 3 vacancies
    ● Additional Executive Engineer – 106 vacancies
    ● Deputy Chief Engineer – 6 vacancies
    ● Executive Engineer – 38 vacancies
    ● Superintending Engineer – 7 vacancies

    In order to be eligible for selection under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020, the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering.

    The maximum acceptable age for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 is as follows: –

    ● Deputy Executive Engineer – 38 years
    ● Chief Engineer – 50 years
    ● Additional Executive Engineer – 40 years
    ● Deputy Chief Engineer – 48 years
    ● Executive Engineer – 40 years
    ● Superintending Engineer – 45 years

    FAQs:- 
    Question: Can I apply for the above vacancies through speed post?
    Answer: No, applications must be completed on the official MAHAGENCO website only.

    Question: Which is the official website for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020?
    Answer:  The official website for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020 is www.mahagenco.in.

    Question: Which is the last date for submission of applications under MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020?
    Answer:  The last date for the receipt of applications is 5th February 2020.

    Question:  How many vacancies are available under the MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2020?
    Answer:  The total number of available vacancies is 234.

