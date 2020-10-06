Here are the top MBA Colleges accepting XAT Scores

The Xavier Institute of Management conducts the XAT examination every year for hundreds of young professionals in the country. XAT scores are accepted by 150 MBA institutions located in different corners of the country.

Moreover, the scores are accepted by some of the most recognised MBA schools like SPIJMR, XLRI/ Xavier Labour Relations Institute, TAPMI, LIBE and Great Lakes Institute of Management, among others.

The shortlisted candidates are selected for further rounds of admission. A merit list is released by the XAT conducting body every year. Shortlisted candidates are further called for the WAT and Group Discussion round.

Aspirants are advised to keep a tab on all the institutions in which he would like to grab a seat. Moreover, young professionals must prepare well for clearing the merit lists of these institutions.

The admission process is conducted for students aiming to take admission into PGP programmes offered by some of the top b-schools in the country. The candidates can refer to the following list for shortlisting which b-school would best fit their requirements and scores.

Different XAMI member institutes which accept the XAT scores are mentioned herewith along with their website and contact details.

S no MBA Institutions Email ID Website Link 1 XLRI Xavier School of Management admis@xlri.ac.in www.xlri.ac.in 2 Xavier Institute of Social Service xiss@xiss.ac.in www.xiss.ac.in 3 Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University admission@xub.edu.in www.xub.edu.in 4 Xavier Institute of Management, Jabalpur admin@ximr.ac.in www.xidas.in 5 Xavier Institute of Management & Research admin@ximr.ac.in www.ximr.ac.in 6 Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship admissions@xime.org www.xime.org 7 Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata admissions.mba@sxuk.edu.in www.sxuk.edu.in 8 St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology denzil@staloysius.ac.in, mascao@staloysius.ac.in www.staloysics.ac.in St. Joseph’s Institute of Management info@sjim.edu.in www.sjim.edu.in 9 St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMR) info@sfimar.org www.sfimar.org 10 Loyola Institute of Business Administration admissions@liba.edu www.liba.edu

S No MBA Institutions Website Link Location1 1 Training & Advanced Studies in Management and Communications Ltd (TASMAC) www.tasmac.ac.in/wales Pune 2 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development www.sdmimd.ac.in Mysore 3 Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences www.theaims.ac.in Bangalore 4 SCMS Cochin School of Business www.scms.edu.in Cochin 5 Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research www.dspsr.in Delhi 6 Sri Sri University www.srisriuniversity.edu.in Cuttack 7 Vivekananda Global University www.vgu.ac.in Jaipur 8 Amrita School of Business www.amrita.edu/asb Coimbatore 9 Kaziranga University www.kazirangauniversity.in Assam 10 Gitam School of International Business www.gsib.gitam.edu Visakhapatnam 11 MVRR Institute of Business Management www.mvrribmgudlavalleru.ac.in Krishna 12 Raffles University Japanese Zone www.rafflesuniversity.edu.in Rajasthan 13 BNM Institute of Technology www.bnmit.org Bangalore 14 APG Shimla University www.apg.edu.in Shimla 15 Acharya School of Management

www.acharya.ac.in Bangalore 16 Shiva Institute of Management Studies www.shivaims.edu.in Ghaziabad 17 Gitam Institute of Management www.gitam.edu Vishakhapatnam 18 Alliance School of Business, Alliance University www.alliance.edu.in Bangalore 19 IFMR University www.ifmr.ac.in Andhra Pradesh 20 Praxis Business School www.praxis.ac.in Kolkata 21 T A Pai Management Institute www.tapmi.edu.in Udupi Dist 22 Institute of Management Technology (Hyderabad) www.imthyderabad.edu.in Hyderabad 23 Pune Institute of Business Management www.pibm.in Pune 24 IIMT School of Management (ISM) www.ism.edu.in Gurgaon 25 Indian Institute of Finance www.iif.edu Greater Noida 26 Kejriwal Institute of Management & Development Studies www.kimds.in/www.kimds.co.in Ranchi 27 Institute of Management Technology (Nagpur) www.imtnagpur.ac.in Nagpur 28 FORE School of Management, New Delhi www.fsm.ac.in New Delhi 29 IBMR – Business Schools www.ibmrbschool.org Bangalore 30 Desh Bhagat Institute of Management & Computer Sciences www.deshbhagatinstitutes.com Amioh 31 Bengal Institute of Business Studies www.bibs.co.in Kolkata 32 Indus World School of Business www.iwsb.in NCR 33 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) http://vjim.edu.in Hyderabad 34 Sri Shrada Institute of Indian Management Research www.srisiim.org New Delhi 35 JRE Group of Institutions www.jre.edu.in Greater Noida 36 NIIT University www.niituniversity.in Rajasthan 37 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management (BULMIM) www.bulmim.ac.in New Delhi 38 Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna www.cimp.ac.in Bihar 39 Krupajal Business School www.krupajalbschool.org Bhubaneshwar 40 EMPI Business School www.empiindia.com Delhi 41 ISBR Business School www.isbr.in Bangalore 42 International School of Management Excellence www.isme.in Bangalore 43 Institute of Science & Management www.iismr.org Ranchi 44 JK Lakshmipat University www.jklu.edu.in Jaipur 45 Manipal University Jaipur www.jaipur.manipal.edu Jaipur 46 Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Noida 47 International Institute of Management Studies www.iimspune.edu.in Pune 48 Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) www.mica.ac.in Ahmedabad 49 Marian Institute of Health Care Management www.marianinstitute.in Panaji 50 IMS-Noida www.imsnoida.in Noida 51 Goa Institute of Management www.gim.ac.in Goa 52 Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDlI) www.ediindia.ac.in PO Bhat, Gujarat 53 Regional College of Management Autonomous www.rcm.ac.in Bhubaneshwar 54 Institute for Technology and Management www.itm.edu Navi Mumbai 55 M S Ramaiah Institute of Management www.msrim.org/www.msrim.in Bangalore 56 Asian Business School www.abs.edu.in Noida 57 Asian School of Business Management www.asbm.ac.in, institute@asbm.ac.in Odisha 58 Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) www.balajisociety.org Pune 59 Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies – Technical Campus www.dsb.edu.in New Delhi 60 Master School of Management www.msmindia.org Meerut 61 Kohinoor Business School, Khandala www.kohinoor.ac.in Khandala 62 National School of Business www.nsbindia.org Bangalore 63 Institute of Business Studies and Research www.ibsar.ac.in Navi Mumbai 64 Calcutta Business School www.calcuttabusinessschool.org west Bengal 65 Accurate Institute of Management and Technology www.accurate.in Greater Noida 66 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies www.kiams.ac.in Harihar 67 The National Management School www.nms.edu.in Chennai 68 SIET Institute of Management www.bsim.in Bangalore 69 IILM Graduate School of Management www.iilmgsm.ac.in Greater Noida 70 MIT WPU’s, MIT School of Telecom Management www.mitsot.com Pune 71 BML Munjal University bml.edu.in Gurgaon 72 Institute of Management Technology (Dubai) www.imtdubai.ac.ae Dubai- UAE 73 Disha Institute of Management and Technology www.dimatindia.com Dist. Raipur 74 Jagan Institute of Management Studies www.jimsindia.org New Delhi 75 School of Management www.presidencyuniversity.in Bangalore 76 Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Jaipur 77 International School of Business & Media,Pune (ISB&M) www.isbm.ac.in Pune 78 First India Group of Institutions www.stmi.in/www.rimgurgaon.com Gurgaon 79 Globsyn Business School www.globsyn.edu.in Kolkata 80 Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad) www.imt.edu Ghaziabad 81 K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research http://simsr.somaiya.edu Mumbai 82 Indus Business Academy (IBA, Bangalore) www.iba.ac.in Bangalore 83 Doon Business School Global www.doonbusinessschool.com Uttarakhand 84 Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Indore 85 Myra School of Business www.myra.ac.in Mysore

To know more about other institutes which accept XAT scores candidates should visit the official website.

