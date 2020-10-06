HomeMBAXAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Here are the top MBA Colleges accepting XAT Scores

    Posted on by Vasudha

    The Xavier Institute of Management conducts the XAT examination every year for hundreds of young professionals in the country. XAT scores are accepted by 150 MBA institutions located in different corners of the country.

    Moreover, the scores are accepted by some of the most recognised MBA schools like SPIJMR, XLRI/ Xavier Labour Relations Institute, TAPMI, LIBE and Great Lakes Institute of Management, among others.

    The shortlisted candidates are selected for further rounds of admission. A merit list is released by the XAT conducting body every year. Shortlisted candidates are further called for the WAT and Group Discussion round.

    Aspirants are advised to keep a tab on all the institutions in which he would like to grab a seat. Moreover, young professionals must prepare well for clearing the merit lists of these institutions.

    The admission process is conducted for students aiming to take admission into PGP programmes offered by some of the top b-schools in the country. The candidates can refer to the following list for shortlisting which b-school would best fit their requirements and scores. 

    • Different XAMI member institutes which accept the XAT scores are mentioned herewith along with their website and contact details.
    S no MBA Institutions Email ID Website Link
    1 XLRI Xavier School of Management admis@xlri.ac.in www.xlri.ac.in
    2 Xavier Institute of Social Service xiss@xiss.ac.in www.xiss.ac.in
    3 Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University admission@xub.edu.in www.xub.edu.in
    4 Xavier Institute of Management, Jabalpur admin@ximr.ac.in www.xidas.in
    5 Xavier Institute of Management & Research admin@ximr.ac.in www.ximr.ac.in
    6 Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship admissions@xime.org www.xime.org
    7 Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata admissions.mba@sxuk.edu.in www.sxuk.edu.in
    8 St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology denzil@staloysius.ac.in,

    mascao@staloysius.ac.in

    		 www.staloysics.ac.in
      St. Joseph’s Institute of Management info@sjim.edu.in www.sjim.edu.in
    9 St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMR) info@sfimar.org www.sfimar.org
    10 Loyola Institute of Business Administration admissions@liba.edu www.liba.edu
    • Some of the top MBA institutes which accept the XAT scores are mentioned herewith. XAT cut-offs are released after the score cards of the exam are shared with the registered students. Aspirants can refer to the following list to know more about the institutions accepting XAT scores. 
    S No MBA Institutions Website Link Location1
    1 Training & Advanced Studies in Management and Communications Ltd (TASMAC) www.tasmac.ac.in/wales Pune
    2 Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development www.sdmimd.ac.in Mysore
    3 Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences www.theaims.ac.in Bangalore
    4 SCMS Cochin School of Business www.scms.edu.in Cochin
    5 Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research www.dspsr.in Delhi
    6 Sri Sri University www.srisriuniversity.edu.in Cuttack
    7 Vivekananda Global University www.vgu.ac.in Jaipur
    8 Amrita School of Business www.amrita.edu/asb Coimbatore
    9 Kaziranga University www.kazirangauniversity.in Assam
    10 Gitam School of International Business www.gsib.gitam.edu Visakhapatnam
    11 MVRR Institute of Business Management www.mvrribmgudlavalleru.ac.in Krishna
    12 Raffles University Japanese Zone www.rafflesuniversity.edu.in Rajasthan
    13 BNM Institute of Technology www.bnmit.org Bangalore
    14 APG Shimla University www.apg.edu.in Shimla
    15 Acharya School of Management
    www.acharya.ac.in    		 Bangalore
    16 Shiva Institute of Management Studies www.shivaims.edu.in Ghaziabad
    17 Gitam Institute of Management www.gitam.edu Vishakhapatnam 
    18 Alliance School of Business, Alliance University www.alliance.edu.in Bangalore 
    19 IFMR University www.ifmr.ac.in Andhra Pradesh 
    20 Praxis Business School www.praxis.ac.in Kolkata
    21 T A Pai Management Institute www.tapmi.edu.in Udupi Dist
    22 Institute of Management Technology (Hyderabad) www.imthyderabad.edu.in Hyderabad
    23 Pune Institute of Business Management www.pibm.in Pune 
    24 IIMT School of Management (ISM) www.ism.edu.in Gurgaon
    25 Indian Institute of Finance www.iif.edu Greater Noida 
    26 Kejriwal Institute of Management & Development Studies www.kimds.in/www.kimds.co.in Ranchi
    27 Institute of Management Technology (Nagpur) www.imtnagpur.ac.in Nagpur
    28 FORE School of Management, New Delhi www.fsm.ac.in New Delhi 
    29 IBMR – Business Schools www.ibmrbschool.org Bangalore 
    30 Desh Bhagat Institute of Management & Computer Sciences www.deshbhagatinstitutes.com Amioh
    31 Bengal Institute of Business Studies www.bibs.co.in Kolkata 
    32 Indus World School of Business www.iwsb.in NCR
    33 Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM) http://vjim.edu.in Hyderabad 
    34 Sri Shrada Institute of Indian Management Research www.srisiim.org New Delhi
    35 JRE Group of Institutions www.jre.edu.in Greater Noida 
    36 NIIT University www.niituniversity.in Rajasthan 
    37 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management (BULMIM) www.bulmim.ac.in New Delhi
    38 Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna www.cimp.ac.in Bihar 
    39 Krupajal Business School www.krupajalbschool.org Bhubaneshwar
    40 EMPI Business School www.empiindia.com Delhi
    41 ISBR Business School www.isbr.in Bangalore 
    42 International School of Management Excellence www.isme.in Bangalore 
    43 Institute of Science & Management www.iismr.org Ranchi
    44 JK Lakshmipat University   www.jklu.edu.in Jaipur
    45 Manipal University Jaipur www.jaipur.manipal.edu Jaipur
    46 Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Noida
    47 International Institute of Management Studies www.iimspune.edu.in Pune
    48 Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA) www.mica.ac.in Ahmedabad
    49 Marian Institute of Health Care Management www.marianinstitute.in Panaji
    50 IMS-Noida www.imsnoida.in Noida
    51 Goa Institute of Management www.gim.ac.in Goa
    52 Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDlI) www.ediindia.ac.in PO Bhat, Gujarat 
    53 Regional College of Management Autonomous www.rcm.ac.in Bhubaneshwar
    54 Institute for Technology and Management www.itm.edu Navi Mumbai
    55 M S Ramaiah Institute of Management www.msrim.org/www.msrim.in Bangalore 
    56 Asian Business School www.abs.edu.in Noida
    57 Asian School of Business Management www.asbm.ac.in, institute@asbm.ac.in Odisha
    58 Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM) www.balajisociety.org Pune
    59 Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies – Technical Campus www.dsb.edu.in New Delhi 
    60 Master School of Management www.msmindia.org Meerut
    61 Kohinoor Business School, Khandala www.kohinoor.ac.in Khandala
    62 National School of Business www.nsbindia.org Bangalore 
    63 Institute of Business Studies and Research www.ibsar.ac.in Navi Mumbai 
    64 Calcutta Business School www.calcuttabusinessschool.org west Bengal
    65 Accurate Institute of Management and Technology www.accurate.in Greater Noida
    66 Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies www.kiams.ac.in Harihar
    67 The National Management School www.nms.edu.in Chennai 
    68 SIET Institute of Management www.bsim.in Bangalore 
    69 IILM Graduate School of Management www.iilmgsm.ac.in Greater Noida 
    70 MIT WPU’s, MIT School of Telecom Management www.mitsot.com Pune
    71 BML Munjal University bml.edu.in Gurgaon
    72 Institute of Management Technology (Dubai) www.imtdubai.ac.ae Dubai- UAE
    73 Disha Institute of Management and Technology www.dimatindia.com Dist. Raipur
    74 Jagan Institute of Management Studies www.jimsindia.org New Delhi
    75 School of Management www.presidencyuniversity.in Bangalore 
    76 Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Jaipur 
    77 International School of Business & Media,Pune (ISB&M) www.isbm.ac.in Pune 
    78 First India Group of Institutions www.stmi.in/www.rimgurgaon.com Gurgaon
    79 Globsyn Business School www.globsyn.edu.in Kolkata
    80 Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad) www.imt.edu Ghaziabad
    81 K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research http://simsr.somaiya.edu Mumbai
    82 Indus Business Academy (IBA, Bangalore) www.iba.ac.in Bangalore
    83 Doon Business School Global www.doonbusinessschool.com Uttarakhand 
    84 Jaipuria Institute of Management www.jaipuria.ac.in Indore
    85 Myra School of Business www.myra.ac.in Mysore

    To know more about other institutes which accept XAT scores candidates should visit the official website. 

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT 2020| XLRI 2020 – Admit Card, Exam, Result

    Read Next

    Experts hint at Encouraging signs Despite a Reduction in CAT Registration
    With CAT 2020 examination at the corner, students from across the country have started their preparations with great enthusiasm. The global pandemic brought several challenges in the course of the national-level management examination lately. However, the hurdles did not stop aspirants from being a part of the CAT 2020 entrance test. As per the latest
    In MBA  ·  21 hours ago
    To promote investment Indian School of Business inks deal with Guidance Tamil Nadu
    The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad has taken a key step to promote economic recovery amidst the financial complications posed by the pandemic. Presently, the virus has spread across the length and breadth of the country, affecting every neighbourhood and city. Not only has it been a threat to the well-being and safety of
    In MBA  ·  21 hours ago
    NEP 2020: Business schools expected to flourish
    The release of the National Education Policy (NEP) has brought massive attention from different individuals. Since its release in July this year, the NEP 2020 has been a debated subject. The announcement on the reformational changes in the education system of India was made by the Union government of the country, allowing students to adapt
    In MBA  ·  21 hours ago
    Here are the top MBA Colleges accepting XAT Scores
    The Xavier Institute of Management conducts the XAT examination every year for hundreds of young professionals in the country. XAT scores are accepted by 150 MBA institutions located in different corners of the country. Moreover, the scores are accepted by some of the most recognised MBA schools like SPIJMR, XLRI/ Xavier Labour Relations Institute, TAPMI,
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    IITs and IIMs plan Campus Placements in the Times of Corona
    How do IITs and IIMs cope with the job crises in the pandemic? Placements at IITs and IIMs are touchstones of recruitment in the country. IIMs had over twenty percent more job offers with a fifteen to twenty percent hike in salaries offered last year compared with the previous year. IITs had twenty-five percent more
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours