Here are the top MBA Colleges accepting XAT Scores
The Xavier Institute of Management conducts the XAT examination every year for hundreds of young professionals in the country. XAT scores are accepted by 150 MBA institutions located in different corners of the country.
Moreover, the scores are accepted by some of the most recognised MBA schools like SPIJMR, XLRI/ Xavier Labour Relations Institute, TAPMI, LIBE and Great Lakes Institute of Management, among others.
The shortlisted candidates are selected for further rounds of admission. A merit list is released by the XAT conducting body every year. Shortlisted candidates are further called for the WAT and Group Discussion round.
Aspirants are advised to keep a tab on all the institutions in which he would like to grab a seat. Moreover, young professionals must prepare well for clearing the merit lists of these institutions.
The admission process is conducted for students aiming to take admission into PGP programmes offered by some of the top b-schools in the country. The candidates can refer to the following list for shortlisting which b-school would best fit their requirements and scores.
- Different XAMI member institutes which accept the XAT scores are mentioned herewith along with their website and contact details.
|S no
|MBA Institutions
|Email ID
|Website Link
|1
|XLRI Xavier School of Management
|admis@xlri.ac.in
|www.xlri.ac.in
|2
|Xavier Institute of Social Service
|xiss@xiss.ac.in
|www.xiss.ac.in
|3
|Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier University
|admission@xub.edu.in
|www.xub.edu.in
|4
|Xavier Institute of Management, Jabalpur
|admin@ximr.ac.in
|www.xidas.in
|5
|Xavier Institute of Management & Research
|admin@ximr.ac.in
|www.ximr.ac.in
|6
|Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship
|admissions@xime.org
|www.xime.org
|7
|Xavier Business School (XBS), St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata
|admissions.mba@sxuk.edu.in
|www.sxuk.edu.in
|8
|St.Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology
|denzil@staloysius.ac.in,
mascao@staloysius.ac.in
|www.staloysics.ac.in
|St. Joseph’s Institute of Management
|info@sjim.edu.in
|www.sjim.edu.in
|9
|St. Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMR)
|info@sfimar.org
|www.sfimar.org
|10
|Loyola Institute of Business Administration
|admissions@liba.edu
|www.liba.edu
- Some of the top MBA institutes which accept the XAT scores are mentioned herewith. XAT cut-offs are released after the score cards of the exam are shared with the registered students. Aspirants can refer to the following list to know more about the institutions accepting XAT scores.
|S No
|MBA Institutions
|Website Link
|Location1
|1
|Training & Advanced Studies in Management and Communications Ltd (TASMAC)
|www.tasmac.ac.in/wales
|Pune
|2
|Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development
|www.sdmimd.ac.in
|Mysore
|3
|Acharya Institute of Management & Sciences
|www.theaims.ac.in
|Bangalore
|4
|SCMS Cochin School of Business
|www.scms.edu.in
|Cochin
|5
|Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research
|www.dspsr.in
|Delhi
|6
|Sri Sri University
|www.srisriuniversity.edu.in
|Cuttack
|7
|Vivekananda Global University
|www.vgu.ac.in
|Jaipur
|8
|Amrita School of Business
|www.amrita.edu/asb
|Coimbatore
|9
|Kaziranga University
|www.kazirangauniversity.in
|Assam
|10
|Gitam School of International Business
|www.gsib.gitam.edu
|Visakhapatnam
|11
|MVRR Institute of Business Management
|www.mvrribmgudlavalleru.ac.in
|Krishna
|12
|Raffles University Japanese Zone
|www.rafflesuniversity.edu.in
|Rajasthan
|13
|BNM Institute of Technology
|www.bnmit.org
|Bangalore
|14
|APG Shimla University
|www.apg.edu.in
|Shimla
|15
|Acharya School of Management
|
www.acharya.ac.in
|Bangalore
|16
|Shiva Institute of Management Studies
|www.shivaims.edu.in
|Ghaziabad
|17
|Gitam Institute of Management
|www.gitam.edu
|Vishakhapatnam
|18
|Alliance School of Business, Alliance University
|www.alliance.edu.in
|Bangalore
|19
|IFMR University
|www.ifmr.ac.in
|Andhra Pradesh
|20
|Praxis Business School
|www.praxis.ac.in
|Kolkata
|21
|T A Pai Management Institute
|www.tapmi.edu.in
|Udupi Dist
|22
|Institute of Management Technology (Hyderabad)
|www.imthyderabad.edu.in
|Hyderabad
|23
|Pune Institute of Business Management
|www.pibm.in
|Pune
|24
|IIMT School of Management (ISM)
|www.ism.edu.in
|Gurgaon
|25
|Indian Institute of Finance
|www.iif.edu
|Greater Noida
|26
|Kejriwal Institute of Management & Development Studies
|www.kimds.in/www.kimds.co.in
|Ranchi
|27
|Institute of Management Technology (Nagpur)
|www.imtnagpur.ac.in
|Nagpur
|28
|FORE School of Management, New Delhi
|www.fsm.ac.in
|New Delhi
|29
|IBMR – Business Schools
|www.ibmrbschool.org
|Bangalore
|30
|Desh Bhagat Institute of Management & Computer Sciences
|www.deshbhagatinstitutes.com
|Amioh
|31
|Bengal Institute of Business Studies
|www.bibs.co.in
|Kolkata
|32
|Indus World School of Business
|www.iwsb.in
|NCR
|33
|Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM)
|http://vjim.edu.in
|Hyderabad
|34
|Sri Shrada Institute of Indian Management Research
|www.srisiim.org
|New Delhi
|35
|JRE Group of Institutions
|www.jre.edu.in
|Greater Noida
|36
|NIIT University
|www.niituniversity.in
|Rajasthan
|37
|Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management (BULMIM)
|www.bulmim.ac.in
|New Delhi
|38
|Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna
|www.cimp.ac.in
|Bihar
|39
|Krupajal Business School
|www.krupajalbschool.org
|Bhubaneshwar
|40
|EMPI Business School
|www.empiindia.com
|Delhi
|41
|ISBR Business School
|www.isbr.in
|Bangalore
|42
|International School of Management Excellence
|www.isme.in
|Bangalore
|43
|Institute of Science & Management
|www.iismr.org
|Ranchi
|44
|JK Lakshmipat University
|www.jklu.edu.in
|Jaipur
|45
|Manipal University Jaipur
|www.jaipur.manipal.edu
|Jaipur
|46
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|www.jaipuria.ac.in
|Noida
|47
|International Institute of Management Studies
|www.iimspune.edu.in
|Pune
|48
|Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA)
|www.mica.ac.in
|Ahmedabad
|49
|Marian Institute of Health Care Management
|www.marianinstitute.in
|Panaji
|50
|IMS-Noida
|www.imsnoida.in
|Noida
|51
|Goa Institute of Management
|www.gim.ac.in
|Goa
|52
|Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDlI)
|www.ediindia.ac.in
|PO Bhat, Gujarat
|53
|Regional College of Management Autonomous
|www.rcm.ac.in
|Bhubaneshwar
|54
|Institute for Technology and Management
|www.itm.edu
|Navi Mumbai
|55
|M S Ramaiah Institute of Management
|www.msrim.org/www.msrim.in
|Bangalore
|56
|Asian Business School
|www.abs.edu.in
|Noida
|57
|Asian School of Business Management
|www.asbm.ac.in, institute@asbm.ac.in
|Odisha
|58
|Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM)
|www.balajisociety.org
|Pune
|59
|Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies – Technical Campus
|www.dsb.edu.in
|New Delhi
|60
|Master School of Management
|www.msmindia.org
|Meerut
|61
|Kohinoor Business School, Khandala
|www.kohinoor.ac.in
|Khandala
|62
|National School of Business
|www.nsbindia.org
|Bangalore
|63
|Institute of Business Studies and Research
|www.ibsar.ac.in
|Navi Mumbai
|64
|Calcutta Business School
|www.calcuttabusinessschool.org
|west Bengal
|65
|Accurate Institute of Management and Technology
|www.accurate.in
|Greater Noida
|66
|Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies
|www.kiams.ac.in
|Harihar
|67
|The National Management School
|www.nms.edu.in
|Chennai
|68
|SIET Institute of Management
|www.bsim.in
|Bangalore
|69
|IILM Graduate School of Management
|www.iilmgsm.ac.in
|Greater Noida
|70
|MIT WPU’s, MIT School of Telecom Management
|www.mitsot.com
|Pune
|71
|BML Munjal University
|bml.edu.in
|Gurgaon
|72
|Institute of Management Technology (Dubai)
|www.imtdubai.ac.ae
|Dubai- UAE
|73
|Disha Institute of Management and Technology
|www.dimatindia.com
|Dist. Raipur
|74
|Jagan Institute of Management Studies
|www.jimsindia.org
|New Delhi
|75
|School of Management
|www.presidencyuniversity.in
|Bangalore
|76
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|www.jaipuria.ac.in
|Jaipur
|77
|International School of Business & Media,Pune (ISB&M)
|www.isbm.ac.in
|Pune
|78
|First India Group of Institutions
|www.stmi.in/www.rimgurgaon.com
|Gurgaon
|79
|Globsyn Business School
|www.globsyn.edu.in
|Kolkata
|80
|Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad)
|www.imt.edu
|Ghaziabad
|81
|K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research
|http://simsr.somaiya.edu
|Mumbai
|82
|Indus Business Academy (IBA, Bangalore)
|www.iba.ac.in
|Bangalore
|83
|Doon Business School Global
|www.doonbusinessschool.com
|Uttarakhand
|84
|Jaipuria Institute of Management
|www.jaipuria.ac.in
|Indore
|85
|Myra School of Business
|www.myra.ac.in
|Mysore
To know more about other institutes which accept XAT scores candidates should visit the official website.
