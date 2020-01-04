RPSC Protection Officer Result 2020 Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details here

RPSC Protection Officer Result 2020

Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC Protection Officer examination will be waiting for the result. And so, the good news is that the wait for the result is now over as Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the recruitment examination 2018 held for the post of Protection Officer.

The examination for the posts of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Protection Officer was held on 29 May 2019 at the district headquarters of Ajmer. In which 31 candidates have been successful. The RPSC Protection Officer Result 2020 has been released in a PDF format.

RPSC Protection Officer Exam 2018 Successful candidates will be called for document verification. Document verification will be done through counselling. Candidates will have to fill their detailed application form and appear at the time of counselling.

Candidates who appear in the exam 2019 can check their results by going to the official website of the Commission, www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had issued a notification in the year 2018 for recruitment to the post of Protection Officer. The last date to apply for the posts was set as 31 May 2018. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 Protection Officers will be appointed on the vacant posts.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is the commission of the government of Rajasthan and the main purpose is to organize recruitment exams, procedures for recruiting employees to the various departments of the government. This includes the recruitment of Clerical cadre (Now handed over to RSMSSB) in minimum and the recruitment in Rajasthan Administrative Service (R.A.S) & Rajasthan Police Service (R.P.S) in maximum extent. The recruitment to RAS, RPS, RTS and Rajasthan Sub-ordinate Services is made through an exam RAS/RTS Competitive Exam organized by the RPSC. The RPSC office is being located at Jaipur road, Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Also read, Rajasthan RPSC PRO Exam 2019 Result.

<noscript><iframe title="rajasthan rpsc vacancy 2019 || Rajasthan RPSC Protection Officer Result 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ay4N1EqpPnM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More