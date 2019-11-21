SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card Released for Southern Region on sscsr.gov.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket and Check here for Important Dates

Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body under the Central Government of India. It conducts various recruitment campaigns to select suitable candidates for the available vacancies with different departments, organisations, and ministries. Recently, SSC declared the result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 and along with also declared the examination dates for SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019.

The SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 will be conducted on 24th November 2019 across various centres in the country. Only those candidates who have cleared the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 will be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019.

SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important dates pertaining to the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 that the candidates must note to avoid any last minute hassles: –

Declaration of result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 : 5 th November 2019

November 2019 Admit card released for SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 : 20 th November 2019

November 2019 SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 : 24 th November 2019

November 2019 Declaration of result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 : To be announced

Another important announcement has been recently made by SSC. The admit cards for the southern region have been released on the official website, i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in. It is therefore advised to the candidates that they log-on to the official portal and download their admit card as soon as possible.

No candidates without a printout of the valid admit card will be allowed to appear for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019. Therefore, candidates from the southern region must download the admit card immediately and take a printout with them on the day of the examination, i.e. 24th November 2019.

SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 Admit Card: How to download

Here are the steps that the candidates must follow to download the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 Admit Card: –

Log on to the official website of SSC Southern Region, i.e. sscsr.gov.in

Now on the home page, locate the link “ Paper-II (Descriptive Type) OF MULTI TASKING (NON TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2019.”

Now click on the link “Download e-admission certificate.”

You need to enter your log-in credentials to download the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 Admit Card for Southern Region.

Save the admit card on your system and also take a print-out for future reference.

Remember to take the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam.

