Oil India Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Mechanical Engineer and Instrumentation Engineer on 2nd December, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Oil India Limited (OIL) is a public undertaking, working under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gases, Government of India. The body is considered to be among the largest natural hydrocarbons explorer. While its headquarters are in Assam, the corporate offices of the company are also found in Noida and New Delhi. OIL employs are a large number of employees, and any vacancies are informed by the organisation.

For this purpose, Oil India Limited releases job notification on its official website. The recently announced vacancy by OIL is a great opportunity. Candidates should go through the notification and apply for the posts if they are eligible.

The vacancies notified by Oil India Limited is for the posts of Engineers. A total of only 4 vacancies are available. Candidates will be selected for on a contract basis. The vacancy details are as follows –

Mechanical Engineer: 3 vacancies

Instrumentation Engineer: 1 vacancy

For the selection procedure, candidates will have to appear for a walk-in interview, and it is only on the basis of the interview that the candidates will be finally selected. There will not be any written tests.

Before candidates appear for the walk-in interview, they must make sure that they are eligible for the posts. The basic eligibility criteria for the posts are as follows –

Mechanical Engineer: Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering for a minimum duration of 4 years from a recognised college or university.

Instrumentation Engineer: Graduate degree in Instrumentation Engineering for a minimum duration of 4 years from a recognised college or university.

For both the posts, the maximum age of application is 65 years.

Candidates should have at least three years of post-qualification experience in the oil and gas industry.

The walk-in interview for both the posts will be in the month of December 2019. The dates of the interview are stared below –

Mechanical Engineer – 2 nd December 2019

December 2019 Instrumentation Engineer – 3rd December 2019

It must be noted that the interview on both days will start on time. The reporting time for the candidates is between 8:30 – 9:30 am. Candidates must reach the venue on time. They must also make a note of venue where the interview will be conducted –

Conference Room,

Narangi Club,

Pipeline Headquarters,

Oil India Limited,

Post Office- Udayan Vihar, Narangi,

Guwahati, Assam.

The documents that the candidates should carry along with them on the day of the interview are as follows –

The Bio-data form, which is attached to the notification.

Original and self-attested photocopies of the mark sheets, educational qualifications, experience certificates etc.

Caste certificates, if any.

2 recent passport size photographs

Failure to carry these documents and affect the candidate’s selection for the posts stated above.

