SSC CPO Admit Card 2019 Released at ssc.nic.in, Check here for Direct Link to SI and ASI Tier 1 Exam Hall Ticket

Staff Selection Commission is the statutory body operating under the Central Government of India. It handles the responsibility of conducting various recruitment campaigns for a selection of suitable candidates for different vacancies available with the ministries, departments, and organisations belonging to the government of India.

As a result, candidates who wish to work with the central government eagerly await new recruitment campaigns from SSC.

Under the various ongoing recruitment rives, SSC is looking to select suitable candidates for the available vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police (DP); for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for Madhya Pradesh and various other regions.

As the registration window for all the above-mentioned vacancies has closed, candidates have been eagerly awaiting the announcement for the release of the admit cards for these exams.

Important Information

The examination date for SSC CPO SI Paper 1 previously was 11 th December 2019 to 13 th December 2019. This has now been changed to 9 th December 2019 onwards to 13 th December 2019.

Candidates should refer to the details mentioned on the admit card or the official website of SSC only. Any unverified information on social media should not be considered.

Candidates must reach the venue at least 1 hour before the scheduled commencement of the examination.

A valid government ID proof is mandatory along with the admit card to appear for the examination.

Now, there is a crucial update for the candidates who have applied for these vacancies on the official website of SSC.

The SSC ASI SI Admit Card 2019 has now been released by the SSC on the official website for the North-Western region and the Central region.

Additionally, admit cards for candidates who will be appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Sub-Inspector in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police (DP); for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for Madhya Pradesh and western region have been released.

Therefore, the candidates who had applied for these vacancies should log-on to the official website of SSC, i.e. www.ssc.nic.in and download their admit cards immediately.

The link for downloading the admit cards can be deactivated by the SSC at any time, so instead of waiting for the last minute, candidates are advised to download their admit cards immediately.

Moreover, the candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. In the absence of the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Moreover, the admit card contains details regarding the date, time, and venue of the examination which is extremely crucial for the candidates.

