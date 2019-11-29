SSC SI and ASI Admit Card 2019 Released for MP and Western Region, Check here for Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

The Staff Selection Commission is one of the most important recruitment bodies in the Indian government. It has been established under the Ministry of Personnel and Training and carries out the recruitment for Group B and Group C posts in the various departments and ministries of the government. For such recruitments, SSC has been known to carry out systematic and organised examinations.

The Commission had announced several vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub-Inspector and Central Police Armed Forces (CAPFs) some time ago. The exact number of vacancies are subject to the discretion of the CISF, for which the recruitment is actually taking place. The application procedure for these posts was over on 16th October 2019.

According to the recent update for this recruitment drive, the admit card for the above examinations have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have made an application can download the admit card from the official website of SSC. It must be noted that this is the admit card for Paper-I.

The admit card has been released for the western region applicants only. Here are the steps they can follow in order to download the admit card –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, which is https://ssc.nic.in/

Step-2 : Click on the Admit Card tab on the top of the page.

Step-3 : Candidates must click on the link of the region from which they have applied, in this case, Western Region.

Ste-4 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page, the home page of the western region SSC.

Step-5 : Click on the link on the home page which reads “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2019 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/12/2019 TO 12/12/2019”

Step-6 : A new page will open up. Candidates will have to log in with their credentials and click on the submit option.

Step-7 : The admit card will be downloaded in a PDF format.

Step-8 : Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and keep it fur future purposes.

stay connected with fellow students on pagalguy for SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier II Result and Answer Keys Released

Now that the admit card is released, another new update for the exam must be noted. The Paper-I exam, which was originally scheduled to be conducted from 11th to 13th December 2019, will now be conducted from 9th December to 12th December 2019.

Paper-I will be a 200 mark examination with not more than 2 hours for the candidates to complete the paper. It must be noted that candidates will get questioned from the following areas –

General Intelligence and Reasoning (50 marks)

General Awareness and General Knowledge (50 marks)

Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

English Comprehension (50 marks)

The candidates who qualifying Paper-I will be able to appear for Paper-II. These examinations will be followed by a physical test and a personal interview.

SSC SI and ASI Admit Card 2019 Released for MP and Western Region, Check here for Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket was last modified:

Read More