GIC Officer Scale 1 Result 2019 Released Online at gicofindia.com, Steps How to Check and Check here for List of Qualified Candidates

The General Insurance company has conducted the exam for the post of Scale 1 officer to select the right candidates to fill in the vacancies. The exam was conducted on October 25, 2019. The examination was conducted for candidates from all over the country. An official notification has been released by the General Insurance Company of India that the results for the written exam will be released on November 19, 2019.

The candidates can check the results from the official website of the General Insurance company of India

STEPS TO FOLLOW TO DOWNLOAD THE RESULT

To download the result the candidates has to follow the steps mentioned below

The candidates have to visit the official website of the General Insurance Company of India, gicofindia.com.

The home page of the website will open and the candidates can find a link that reads “ Latest news “.

A list of all the latest information will be present in the link. From that the candidates has to select “ Result of the Scale 1 officer Written Examination “.

The candidates will be taken to a new page where they have to type the login credentials which was given at the time of registration.

The result will be in the form of PDF.

The candidates are advised to take a print out of the result because it will be considered as the proof to select the candidates to the next level.

SELECTION PROCESS

Generally, the general insurance company of India follows 3 steps to recruit their employees. The 3 stages are

Written Examination

Group Discussion

Interview

The 1st stage in the selection process is now complete and the candidates who have cleared will be called for the GD round once the date is finalized.

