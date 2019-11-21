SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card Released for North Region at sscnr.net.in, Steps How to Download SSC MTS Exam Hall Ticket

Staff Selection Commission conducts various recruitment drives throughout the year in order to select eligible candidates for different vacancies in central government’s ministries, departments, and organizations. Presently, Staff Selection Commission has been conducting the recruitment drive for 7099 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical).

Candidates who will be selected will be deployed in different ministries, departments, and organizations. SSC organized the SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 from 2nd August 2019 to 22nd August 2019 across various centres in the country. On 5th November 2019, SSC declared the result for SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019, and along with it also declared the dates for SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019.

SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 on 24th November 2019 in the northern region must note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any hassles later on: –

SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 : 2 nd August 2019 to 22 nd August 2019

August 2019 to 22 August 2019 SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 2019 Result : 5 th November 2019

November 2019 SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 Admit Card: 20 th November 2019

November 2019 SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 : 24 th November 2019

November 2019 SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 Result : To be announced

The SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 is to be conducted on 24th November 2019 across multiple centers. Candidates belonging to the northern region must note that the admit cards for SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 have been released by SSC. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of SSC Northern Region, i.e. www.sscnr.net.in.

Candidates must log-on to the official website and download their admit cards as soon as possible. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry their admit cards along with a valid government-issued id while appearing for the SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019. Any candidates without a printout of the admit card will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019: Steps to download the admit card

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their admit card for SSC MTS Exam Paper 2 2019 Northern Region: –

Log-on to the official website of SSC NR, i.e. sscnr.net.in.

Now on the home page, locate and click on the link “ ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION (PAPER-II) 2019.”

Check the “I Agree” box and click on the submit button

You must now enter your personal details and login credentials to download the admit card.

Save the admit card on your computer and take a printout to be carried on the day of the exam.

