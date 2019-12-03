SSC CHSL 2020 Recruitment: Registration Starts today at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria

Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is one of the most important organisations operating under the Central Government of India. It is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives every year to select the most suitable candidates more various vacancies available with different ministries, departments, and organisations operating under the central government.

As a result, candidates who wish to apply for a job with the Central Government eagerly await announcements from the SSC regarding various recruitment exams.

Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, i.e. CHSL is one of the most popular exams with candidates aspiring for profiles like Court Clerk, Data Entry Operator, Lower Divisional Clerk, Personal Assistant etc.

Now, there is an important update for the candidates regarding the CHSL 2019. As per the official notification published on the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in, the online registrations for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 have started from 3rd December 2019.

SSC CHSL Exam 2019: Important Dates

Date Event Online registration starts for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 3rd December 2019 Online registration ends for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 10th January 2020 Tier 1 Paper for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 starts 16th March 2020 Tier 1 Paper for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 ends 27th March 2020 Tier 2 paper for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 28th June 2020

As lakhs of candidates are expected to apply for the SSC CHSL Exam 2019, the interested candidates are advised to complete their registration process as soon as possible to avoid hassles later on. The last date to apply for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 has been declared as 10th January 2020.

No applications from any candidate will be accepted after the cut-off date, so candidates should not wait for the last day to submit their applications.

SSC CHSL 2019 Short Notification Released

Only those candidates who complete their online registration successfully before the last date are eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 Tier 1 which will be conducted between 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 across multiple venues in the country.

Candidates who are able to qualify the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 Tier 1, will be required to appear for the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 Tier 2 to be conducted on 28th June 2020.

Eligibility Criteria for SSC CHSL Exam 2019

Candidates who wish to appear for the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 must note the below-mentioned eligibility criteria which they must satisfy: –

The minimum acceptable age limit for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is 18 years as on 01.08.2019.

The maximum acceptable age limit for SSC CHSL Exam 2019 is 27 years as on 01.08.2019.

Age relaxation norms are applicable as per the guidelines of the central government.

Candidate must have passed class 12 th examination from a recognized university or board in India.

examination from a recognized university or board in India. For the post of Data Entry Operator with the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the candidate must have passed class 12th examination in science stream with maths being a compulsory subject.

