SSC CHSL 2019 Short Notification Released on ssc.nic.in, Details to be Out on 3rd December

SSC CHSL 2019 Short Notification

To recruit candidates for the post of Lower divisional clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Clerk, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry operator the Staff selection commission of India conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Exams every year.

The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can register online for the examination from December 3, 2019 onwards. However, the candidates have to complete the process of registration on or before the last date of the registration process which is on January 1, 2020.

The date of the examination has also been informed by the staff selection commission. The combined higher secondary examination will commence on the 16th of March 2020. The last date of the exam is scheduled to be on March 27, 2019.

An official notification from the staff selection commission has mentioned that the notification regarding the combined higher secondary exam 2020 may drop in at time in its official website, www.ssc.nic.in

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for the online registration December 3, 2019. Last date for online registration January 1, 2020. Starting date of the examination March 16, 2020. Last date of the examination March 27, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to apply for the combined higher secondary exam, the candidates have to fulfill certain eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Only the candidates who have completed standard 10 th and standard 12 th from any recognized board with a minimum of 60 % will be eligible to apply for the exam conducted by the staff selection commission

and standard 12 from any recognized board with a minimum of 60 % will be eligible to apply for the exam conducted by the staff selection commission The candidates who are willing to apply should not be above the age of 27. The minimum age of the candidates who wants to apply is fixed as 18 years.

