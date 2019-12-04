SSC CHSL 2019 Registration Link: Apply Online at ssc.nic.in, Check here Eligibility Criteria and Important Dates

The government recruitment exam, the SSC CHSL which is the abbreviation of Staff selection commission for combined higher secondary level is conducted with the motive of selecting people of for a number of posts, such as postal Assistant or sorting assistants, data entry operators, etc. at a national level.

SSC CHSL notification is now out, where all the details of the exam, alongside the important dates are mentioned. Candidates are requested to visit the site for the in-depth information regarding the post, vacancies, eligibility criteria and other related information. The process will start from the 3rd of December and will end on 10th of January, sharply at 11:59 PM.

Dates to be remembered

Aspirants who are interested in applying for the post are shortly invited for the application process through the notification. These dates are to be noted by all such aspirants, in order to go through the process successfully and compete with others.

Date Event Applications December 3, 2019-January 10, 2020 (till 11:59 PM) Last date for online fee payment January 12, 2020 (till 11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline challan January 12, 2020 (till 11:59 PM) Last date for application fee payment through challan January 14, 2020 SSC CHSL Tier-I admit card to be announced Tier-I exam March 16-27, 2020 Tier-I result to be announced Tier-II exam June 28, 2020

Criteria requirement

There are a set of criteria’s which need to be met by the candidate in order to go ahead with the recruitment process and furthermore get selected. Candidates must note down the criteria’s given below, as it is:

Having citizenship of India, subject of Nepal/ Bhutan, Tibetan refugee is must in order to be able to appear for the exam.

There is an age barrier imposed, and the candidates are required to have a minimum age of 27 years or and a maximum of 27, as of January 1 2020.

Third criteria are to have a degree of intermediary of a reputed and remarkable board or a university or need to have an alternative qualification which is of similar weight.

Also, a candidate who is about to appear for their final exam can appear for the examination, as they will be termed eligible, though there are some additional needs to be fulfilled by the candidate, and it can be found in the official notification.

Candidates need to follow up on the notification which is present in the official website and need to carry out the application procedure as it is. There are some fixed steps for the application, and they need to be strictly followed by the candidates.

