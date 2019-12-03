TMC Hospital Recruitment 2019: Get Details for Walk-in Interview for 17 Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts on tmc.gov.in

TMC Hospital Recruitment 2019

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Hospital is seeking the deserving candidates for the Senior resident and medical officer posts. TMC hospital has invited the applications for the same and schedule the walk-in interview on 09th December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates who are interested in working with the Tata Memorial Centre Hospital can check below the number of vacancies released by the authorities: –

Posts Number of Vacancies Medical Officers (General Duty) 05 posts Senior Resident (Anaesthesia) 06 Posts Senior Resident (Paediatric Surgical Oncology) 01 Posts Senior Resident (Preventive Oncology) 01 Posts Senior Resident (Solid Tumour Medical Oncology) 02 Posts Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine) 01 Posts Senior Resident (Nuclear Medicine) 01 Posts

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates can check below the educational qualifications required for the posts in TMC Hospital: –

Medical Officers (General Duty) – candidates must have MBBS with successful completion of Internship.

Senior Resident (Anaesthesia) – candidates must be M.D./D.N.B. (Anaesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anaesthesiology recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Paediatric Surgical Oncology) candidates must be MD (Paediatrics) or equivalent PG degree

Senior Resident (Preventive Oncology) – Candidates must be MD (Community Medicine/Preventive and Social Medicine/Obstetrics & Gynaecology).

Senior Resident (Solid Tumour Medical Oncology) – Candidate must be M.D./D.N.B. or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine) – Candidate must be MD (Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion/ Transfusion Medicine) with one year experience in DTM (Department of Transfusion Medicine) or Blood Centre OR DNB (Transfusion Medicine) with one year experience in DTM (Department of Transfusion Medicine) or Blood Centre OR MD (Pathology) with three years’ experience in Department of Transfusion Medicine (DTM) or Blood Centre OR MBBS with 5 years’ experience in Department of Transfusion Medicine (DTM) or Blood Centre and currently working in Blood Centre.

Candidates who will be selected will work at Varanasi City, Uttar Pradesh, India and they can check the details on official website. The official website of TMC Hospital is https://tmc.gov.in .

Candidates just need to appear in the walk-in interview on 09th December 2019 as per the selection process of the TMC. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in interview.

Also read, TMC Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3YecYwbXWzI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

TMC Hospital Recruitment 2019: Get Details for Walk-in Interview for 17 Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts on tmc.gov.in was last modified:

Read More