LIC AAO Result 2019 Released on licindia.in, Check for More Details here

LIC AAO Result 2019

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has declared the score of candidates. List of Short-Listed Candidates for Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination has been discharged at the official site, licindia.in.

LIC AAO Result 2019 for mains was declared on July 29, 2019. The LIC AAO Result of mains indicates details of applicants shortlisted for interview round. After the interview round, the conclusive outcome for Assistant Administrative Officer enrollment will be declared. Get here complete details of LIC AAO Result 2019, including result files, date, cut off, scorecard.

Aspirants can check LIC AAO 2019 results for prelims, mains, and last stage, and later scorecard, individual scores using their roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

Significant dates for results and related events are in the following table underneath:

Preliminary exam date 4, 5 May 2019 Prelims exam result date (tentative) 04 Jun 2019 Mains exam date 28 Jun 2019 Mains exam result 29 Jul 2019 Interviews date 19 Aug 2019 Onwards Final results date To be announced Issuance of marks Within 15 days of the final result

How to Check LIC AAO Result 2019:

The steps to check LIC AAO Result 2019 are as under:

1st Step: Log on to the LIC official website: licindia.in .

2nd Step: Look for the “Careers” button and click on it.

3rd Step: Click on “Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019”.

4th Step: Now, under “RESULT OF SHORT-LISTED CANDIDATES FOR PRE-RECRUITMENT MEDICAL EXAMINATION”, click on the result interface for the class you applied for.

5th Step: Your LIC AAO result/merit list 2019 will be shown on the screen. Download and keep a print of the same for future reference.

Details that you will get on your LIC AAO Result:

The LIC AAO result as released on the official website will have the following details mentioned on it:

Full Name of the Candidate as provided during registration

Candidate’s Serial Number and Roll Number

