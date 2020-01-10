SNAP Cut off 2020 Check here for Colleges accepting SNAP Scorecard

Previous year cut-offs and colleges accepting SNAP

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) comprises of various individual institutes that offer a wide range of educational programs. Getting admission into any of the institutes under Symbiosis is a great opportunity for candidates to progress their careers in a meaningful direction.

While every individual Symbiosis institute conducts its own selection process, they shortlist the candidates based on their performance in the SNAP Test. Once the results for SNAP are declared, participating institutes declare their individual cut-offs according to which the candidates are shortlisted.

Now, as the results for SNAP 2019 have been declared, there is a buzz amongst the candidates regarding the expected cut-offs. As the actual declaration of the cut-offs will be made in a few days, candidates should have a look at the various institutes that will accept the scores for SNAP 2019 and what have been their previous year cut-offs.

This will give the candidates a good idea regarding the institutes where they might be shortlisted. Though, it is important to mention here that candidates should check the cut-off on the official website of respective institute instead of trusting random reports on social media.

Following are the details of the institutes accepting scores for SNAP 2019 and their previous year cut-offs.

S. No. Name of the Institute SNAP 2018 Cut-off Percentile 1 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIBM) 96 2 Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune (SIIB) 92 3 Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Bangalore (SIBM) 88 4 Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) 95 5 Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) 85 6 Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) 75 7 Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) 80 8 Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management (SITM) 81 9 Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) 74 10 Symbiosis School for Media and Communication (SSMC) 72 11 Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS) 55 12 Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS) 50 13 Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) 58 14 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM) 55 15 Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC) 70

