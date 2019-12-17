SNAP 2019 Cut-off for Different SNAP Institutes

The cut off for SNAP 2019 will be declared by the fifteen Symbiosis institutes for admission in the different MBA programs in 2020.

The SNAP cut off for each Symbiosis College depends upon the SNAP marking pattern for the relevant admission procedure and the maximum SNAP score attained by the candidates as well as the number of candidates scoring a good score.

The SNAP 2019 exam date was 15th December 2019, and the SNAP Exam 2019 result is expected to be declared on 10th January 2020 in the afternoon. The SNAP 2019 exam score will lead to MBA admission 2020 in fifteen Symbiosis institutes.

You can download your SNAP 2019 scorecard from the official SNAP website after declaration of SNAP result. High scores in the SNAP exam will lead to shortlisting and MBA admission 2020 in the top symbiosis institutes like SIBM Pune, SCMHRD Pune, among others.

SNAP 2019 cut-offs are applicable for admission in fifteen Symbiosis MBA colleges accepting the SNAP score. Last year SNAP was found slightly on the easier side, and accordingly, the SNAP cut off had gone slightly higher also.

SNAP Cut Offs: Comparative Analysis

The relevant information on SNAP cut-offs, fee, placements for MBA will guide the candidates to choose the right Business school. To help MBA applicants searching for top MBA colleges accepting SNAP 2019 scores, we have made a list of MBA colleges with their SNAP Cut-Offs.

SNAP Cut Offs percentile and above in Symbiosis Institutes: Expected for MBA 2020 V/s MBA 2019 & 2018

MBA college SNAP Cutoff percentile for MBA 2019 SNAP cutoff percentile for MBA 2018 Expected SNAP Cut off percentile for MBA 2020 MBA Programs offered SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management) 96 98 98.5 MBA

MBA (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) SCMHRD (Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development) 95 97.13 96 MBA

MBA (Infrastructure Management)

MBA (Business Analytics) SIIB (Symbiosis Institute of International Business) 92 93.2 93 MBA (International Business)

MBA (Agri Business)

MBA (Energy & Environment) SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management) 88 90 90 MBA

SNAP Cut-Offs 70%ile to below 89%ile in Symbiosis Institutes: Expected for MBA 2020 V/s MBA 2019 & 2018

MBA college/ University SNAP cutoff percentile for 2019 SNAP cutoff percentile for 2018 Expected SNAP Cut off percentile for 2020 MBA programs offered Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) 85 87.05 87 MBA (Operations Management) SICSR (Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research) 80 82 82 MBA (Information Technology)

M.Sc. (Computer Applications)

M.Sc. (System Security) SITM (Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management) 81 83 83 MBA (Telecom Management) SIMS (Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies) 75 76 77 MBA SIMC (Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication) 70 72 73 MBA (Communication Management) SCIT (Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology) 74 75 76 MBA (Information Technology Business Management)

MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) SIHS (Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences) 55 60 58 MBA (Hospital & Healthcare Management) SSMC (Symbiosis School for Media & Communication) 72 74 75 MBA (Communication Management) SSBF (Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance) 58 65 60 MBA (Banking and Finance) SSSS (Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences) 50 55 55 MBA (Sports Management) SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management) 55 60 58 MBA

All the Symbiosis institutes will present MBA admission 2020 based on the SNAP 2019 exam score cut-offs. These fifteen Symbiosis institutes are affiliated to Symbiosis International University, Pune.

SNAP 2019 cut-offs in these MBA colleges accepting SNAP scores vary from institute to institute. Apart from the overall SNAP cut-offs, the SNAP accepting colleges also consider SNAP sectional cut-offs in shortlisting the candidates.

The SNAP 2019 cut-offs in SIBM Pune, SCMHRD Pune, and other Symbiosis institutes might deviate slightly more on the higher side than last year.

The aspirants who wish to apply for MBA admission in Symbiosis Institutes may get an expected cut-off of each institute for admission in 2020 from the expected SNAP 2019 cut-offs and apply to the preferred Symbiosis institute.

Expected SNAP Cut-offs:

Institute Expected SNAP Raw Score Cut-offs SIBM (Pune) 70+ SCMHRD(Pune) 67+ SIIB 62+ SIBM(Bengaluru) 60+ SSBF,SIMS, SIIB (Energy / Agriculture) 46+ SICSR,SIMC 42+ SIHS,SSMS,SSSS,SSMC 36+

Expected SNAP Cut-offs: Section-wise raw Score

Overall paper was easier than last year, and students would have done well to attempt about eighty-five to ninety questions with 80-85% accuracy.0

Suggested time distribution and attempts:

Sections Time (min) Good Attempts Good Net Score General English 25 30-32 24-25 Quantitative Aptitude 40-45 23-25 19-20 General Awareness 10 11-13 6-7 Reasoning 45-50 20-22 17-18 Total 120 84-88 68-70

Hope that you have got the information regarding the expected cut-offs of different institutes affiliated to SIU for the admission in these institutes in 2020. All the best for your holistic career in business studies. Work hard!

Students can get more details on the official website of SNAP, i.e. www.snaptest.org/

