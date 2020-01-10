JEE Mains 2020 Paper Analysis and Expected Cut-Off Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains or Joint Entrance Examination is one of the biggest examinations conducted in the country with more than 10 lakh candidates appearing for the examination every year. The JEE Main examination is conducted twice every year in January and June.

JEE Mains is followed by JEE advanced, students clearing the Mains examination are eligible for appearing the JEE advanced examination. JEE examinations are conducted for students seeking admission in various IITs and NITs in India.

This year, the JEE mains examination was conducted on January 9, 2020. More than 11 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The examination was conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA) which is also responsible for conducting various examinations such as CSIR-UGC NET, NEET etc. This examination was conducted in two shifts, timings of shifts were

Morning shift – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift – 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

More than 1000 centres were created all across the country for the examination.

The next stage of this examination, which is JEE Advanced, is supposed to be conducted in March 2020. The results of JEE Mains examinations are expected to be released in the first week of February 2020.

Expert Analysis of the Question Paper:

The opinions of experts about the paper as follows:

According to Naveen C Joshi, the Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) stated that keeping in mind the difficulty level of the examination, students who expect to score 210 marks can expect a 99 percentile.

Professor Amit Banerjee, from Roy Institute Kolkata said that the paper was moderate, And the easiest part was chemistry.

Subject wise analysis of the question paper:

The subject wise analysis of the question paper is as follows: –

Mathematics

Students rated the Mathematics part of the paper to be easy but very lengthy. They stated that the questions had long solutions and were tricky too. Many students reported that they were unable to attempt a few questions due to lack of time. Some students also stated that the part was tricky due to which there were more chances of doing negatives.

Physics

In this part, the students stated that the paper contained more questions from the chapters from class 11. Students stated this part to be lengthy as well, and they also stated that there were no questions asked from easier chapters like semiconductors, AC circuits and magnetism. Many students also reported that there were very few theory questions and the paper was mostly numerical based. Students also found the numerical part from class XI chapters easier as compared to class XII chapters.

Chemistry

Most students found the chemistry part to be easy and scoring. More questions were asked from inorganic chemistry. And the paper was balanced, covering all questions from class XI and XII part.

