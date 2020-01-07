SNAP 2019 Results to be Announced on 10th Jan 2020, Check SNAP Cut-off (Previous Year)

The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) exam is a national-level entrance exam to shortlist applications for MBA/MSc courses of Institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) or SIU. The test is compulsory for all MBA applicants wishing to join any of the 16 colleges affiliated to SIU. SNAP 2019 is a test conducted for the 2020 admission year.

SNAP 2019 was conducted in 90 cities across India on 15th December 2019. As per the official website of SNAP Test, SIU will declare the result of SNAP 2019 on 10th January 2020.

SNAP 2019 Exam Date – 15th December 2019 (2 pm to 4 pm)

– 10th January 2020 Shortlist for GE-PIWAT – 3rd week of January 2020(Tentative)

– 3rd week of January 2020(Tentative) GE-PIWAT Rounds – First or Second week of February (Tentative)

– First or Second week of February (Tentative) Final Merit List Publication – To be announced

How to download SNAP 2019 Result?

Applicants can download their respective SNAP Scorecard on 10th January 2020 from the official website of SNAP Test: https://www.snaptest.org

Candidates will have to login by entering their SNAP 2019 registration Id and password to check their results.

Keep a print of the result for future reference.

Institutes Accepting SNAP 2019 Score

The following institutes will accept the SNAP 2019 marks for admission to any of the 28 offered programmes:-

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies & Research (SICSR, Pune) Symbiosis Centre for Management & Human Resource Development (SCMHRD, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM (Formerly known as SITM), Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication (SIMC, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM, Nashik) Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru (SIBM, Bengaluru) Symbiosis School of Media & Communication (SSMC, Bengaluru) Symbiosis School of Banking & Finance (SSBF, Pune) (formerly Symbiosis School of Banking Management) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBM, Hyderabad) Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences (SSSS, Pune) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM, Nagpur)

What after SNAP 2019 Result?

Applicants will be shortlisted for the next stage based on the overall SNAP percentile score. The three rounds (GE-PIWAT) for which a candidate will have to appear after the announcement of SNAP score:

Group Exercise Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will release the final list on admission after completion of the above-mentioned rounds.

Final Merit List Weightage

The SNAP score of all candidates will be scaled down from 150 to 50 marks. The final merit list will take the following weightage into account:

SNAP Test Score – 50

Group Exercise(GE) – 10

Personal Interaction(PI) – 30

Writing Ability Test (WAT) – 10

Total Marks – 100

Note-The weightage component is based on marks and not a percentage.

Previous Year SNAP Cut-off

The following table list the SNAP cut-off percentile for 2019 Admission:

Name of College Cut-off SIBM, Pune 96 SCMHRD, Pune 95 SIIB, Pune 92 SIBM, Bangalore 88 SIOM, Nashik 85 SITM, Pune 81 SICR, Pune 80 SIMS, Pune 75 SCIT, Pune 74 SSMC, Bangalore 72 SIMC, Pune 70 SSBF, Pune 58 SIBM, Hyderabad 55 SIHS, Pune 55 SSSS, Pune 52

Structure of SNAP 2019 Question Paper

Section No. of Questions Marks for Every Correct Answer Marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 34 1.5 51 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 36 1.5 54 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency Normal- 35 Special- 5 Normal- 1 Special- 2 45 Total 110 150

Note- Special questions only for Quant section.

Highlights of SNAP 2019

SNAP test is mandatory for applicants seeking admission to MBA/MSc programs of the 16 SIU affiliated colleges.

SNAP 2019 was conducted on 15th December 2019.

The total duration of SNAP Test 2019- 120 minutes or 2 hours

25% negative marking for both normal and special questions.

Special questions for only Section III.

NAT-based questions were asked in Section III.

Current affairs section was eliminated for 2019 SNAP exam.

