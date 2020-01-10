SNAP 2019 Results Announced: Here’s How to Download SNAP Scorecard
The results of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) were announced by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) or SIU on 10th January 2020.
The SNAP exam is a compulsory entrance level that the candidates must undertake to be eligible for admission in any of the MBA/MSc courses offered by affiliated institutes of SIU.
The SNAP 2019 was conducted on 15th December 2019 in 90 cities all over India. All 16 institutes of the SIU will soon begin the shortlisting process based on the SNAP percentile of candidates.
The SNAP 2019 scorecard is now available on the official website of SNAP Test. Find out more about how to download the SNAP scorecard and the next stages of the selection process in this article.
Steps to Download SNAP 2019 Scorecard
Follow these steps to download your SNAP 2019 result.
Step 1: Go to the official website of SNAP Test: www.snaptest.org
Step 2: Click on the top right button of ‘Scorecard’.
Step 3: Enter your SNAP Id and Password. SNAP will display your result after the login.
Step 4: Download the scorecard.
Step 5: Print out a copy of the scorecard( preferably coloured) for future references.
Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|SNAP 2019 Exam Date
|15th December 2019 (2 pm to 4 pm)
|SNAP 2020 Result Date
|10th January 2020 (Announced)
|Shortlist for GE-PIWAT
|3rd week of January 2020(Tentative)
|GE-PIWAT Rounds
|First or Second week of February (Tentative)
|Final Merit List Publication
|To be announced
Your SNAP 2019 scorecard will include the following details:
- Name and SNAP ID
- Category
- Marks Obtained
- Qualification Status
- Overall Percentile
Can’t check your SNAP 2019 Result?
Ensure the following things before checking your SNAP 2019 scorecard:
- Check your result only on a laptop or desktop.
- Do not use smartphones or tablets to download your scorecard.
- Enable the popup window of the browser.
- Make sure the printer settings are set as the following:
- Print Orientation: Portrait
- Top & Bottom margin: 0
- Paper size: A4
- The Header should be blank.
What after SNAP 2019 Result?
Candidates will now have to wait for the shortlist announcements by the SIU affiliated colleges.
Applicants once shortlisted for the next round will receive a call letter to attend other rounds of the admission process. The shortlisting of candidates might begin from the third week of January.
These next stage rounds are namely:
- Group Exercise(GE)
- Personal Interaction(PI) and
- Writing Ability Test (WAT)
All 16 institutes will declare the final list of admission after the completion of the GE-PIWAT stages.
SNAP 2019 Final Merit List
An applicant will receive the SNAP marks on a scale of 50 instead of the 150 marks mentioned in the SNAP 2019 paper. The final merit list will comprise of the following weightage components:
|Component
|Weightage (in terms of marks)
|SNAP 2019 Test Score
|50
|Personal Interaction
|30
|Group Exercise
|10
|Writing Ability Test
|10
|Total
|100 marks
The weightage component is based on marks and not a percentage. The SIU will announce the date of the final merit list publication after the conduct of GE-PIWAT rounds.
Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SNAP 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card
Previous Year SNAP Cut-off
Check Previous year SNAP cut-off below:
|Name of College
|Cut-off
|SIBM, Pune
|96
|SCMHRD, Pune
|95
|SIIB, Pune
|92
|SIBM, Bangalore
|88
|SIOM, Nashik
|85
|SITM, Pune
|81
|SICR, Pune
|80
|SIMS, Pune
|75
|SCIT, Pune
|74
|SSMC, Bangalore
|72
|SIMC, Pune
|70
|SSBF, Pune
|58
|SIBM, Hyderabad
|55
|SIHS, Pune
|55
|SSSS, Pune
|52