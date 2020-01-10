HomeMBASNAP 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • SNAP 2019 Results Announced: Here’s How to Download SNAP Scorecard

    Posted on by Vasudha

    SNAP 2019 Results Announced, Symbiosis National Aptitude declared scorecard at official website Here’s How to Download SNAP Scorecard snaptest.org.

    The results of  Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) were announced by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) or SIU on 10th January 2020.

    The SNAP exam is a compulsory entrance level that the candidates must undertake to be eligible for admission in  any of the MBA/MSc courses offered by affiliated institutes of SIU.

    The SNAP 2019 was conducted on 15th December 2019 in 90 cities all over India. All 16 institutes of the SIU will soon begin the shortlisting process based on the SNAP percentile of candidates.

    The SNAP 2019 scorecard is now available on the official website of SNAP Test. Find out more about how to download the SNAP scorecard and the next stages of the selection process in this article.

    Steps to Download SNAP 2019 Scorecard

    Follow these steps to download your SNAP 2019 result.

    Step 1: Go to the official website of SNAP Test: www.snaptest.org

    Step 2: Click on the top right button of ‘Scorecard’.

    Step 3: Enter your SNAP Id and Password. SNAP will display your result after the login.

    Step 4: Download the scorecard.

    Step 5:  Print out a copy of the scorecard( preferably coloured) for future references.

    Important Dates

    Event Date
    SNAP 2019 Exam Date 15th December 2019 (2 pm to 4 pm)
    SNAP 2020 Result Date 10th January 2020 (Announced)
    Shortlist for GE-PIWAT 3rd week of January 2020(Tentative)
    GE-PIWAT Rounds First or Second week of February (Tentative)
    Final Merit List Publication To be announced

    Your SNAP 2019 scorecard will include the following details:

    • Name and SNAP ID
    • Category
    • Marks Obtained
    • Qualification Status
    • Overall Percentile

    Can’t check your SNAP 2019 Result?

    Ensure the following things before checking your SNAP 2019 scorecard:

    • Check your result only on a laptop or desktop.
    • Do not use smartphones or tablets to download your scorecard.
    • Enable the popup window of the browser.
    • Make sure the printer settings are set as the following:
    1. Print Orientation: Portrait
    2. Top & Bottom margin: 0
    3. Paper size: A4
    4. The Header should be blank.

    What after SNAP 2019 Result?

    Candidates will now have to wait for the shortlist announcements by the SIU affiliated colleges.

    Applicants once shortlisted for the next round will receive a call letter to attend other rounds of the admission process. The shortlisting of candidates might begin from the third week of January.

    These next stage rounds are namely:

    1. Group Exercise(GE)
    2. Personal Interaction(PI) and
    3. Writing Ability Test (WAT)

    All 16 institutes will declare the final list of admission after the completion of the GE-PIWAT stages.

    SNAP 2019 Final Merit List

    An applicant will receive the SNAP marks on a scale of 50 instead of the 150 marks mentioned in the SNAP 2019 paper. The final merit list will comprise of the following weightage components:

    Component Weightage (in terms of marks)
    SNAP 2019 Test Score 50
    Personal Interaction 30
    Group Exercise 10
    Writing Ability Test 10
    Total 100 marks

    The weightage component is based on marks and not a percentage. The SIU will announce the date of the final merit list publication after the conduct of GE-PIWAT rounds.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for  SNAP 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card

    Previous Year SNAP Cut-off

    Check Previous year SNAP cut-off below:

    Name of College Cut-off
    SIBM, Pune 96
    SCMHRD, Pune 95
    SIIB, Pune 92
    SIBM, Bangalore 88
    SIOM, Nashik 85
    SITM, Pune 81
    SICR, Pune 80
    SIMS, Pune 75
    SCIT, Pune 74
    SSMC, Bangalore 72
    SIMC, Pune 70
    SSBF, Pune 58
    SIBM, Hyderabad 55
    SIHS, Pune 55
    SSSS, Pune 52

    Read Next

    SNAP 2019 Cut-off for Different SNAP Institutes
    SNAP 2019 Cut-off: For top MBA colleges accepting SNAP 2019 scores, we have made a list of MBA colleges with their SNAP Cut-Offs.
    In MBA  ·  4 weeks ago
    SNAP 2019 Results Declared, Check Steps to Download SNAP Score Card and Cut-Offs (Previous Year)
    The Symbiosis University declared SNAP Results on 10th January 2020. The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) is a mandatory entrance level exam for candidates seeking admission to MBA/MSc courses offered by  the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) or SIU affiliated institutes. The SIU conducted the SNAP 2019 in 90 cities across India on 15th December 2019. Applicants
    In MBA  ·  2 days ago
    SNAP Result 2020 Declared at snaptest.org, Check Direct Link to Download SNAP Score card
    SNAP Result 2020, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test Declared Score card. Candidates can download from official website snaptest.org,
    In MBA  ·  in 2 hours
    SNAP Cut off 2020 Check here for Colleges accepting SNAP Scorecard
    SNAP Cut off 2020, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test declared Scorecard and expected cut-offs. Candidates can check official website snaptest.org
    In MBA  ·  in 2 hours
    SNAP 2019 Results Announced: Here’s How to Download SNAP Scorecard
    SNAP 2019 Results Announced, Symbiosis National Aptitude declared scorecard at official website Here’s How to Download SNAP Scorecard snaptest.org.
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours