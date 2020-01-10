SNAP 2019 Results Announced: Here’s How to Download SNAP Scorecard

The results of Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) were announced by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) or SIU on 10th January 2020.

The SNAP exam is a compulsory entrance level that the candidates must undertake to be eligible for admission in any of the MBA/MSc courses offered by affiliated institutes of SIU.

The SNAP 2019 was conducted on 15th December 2019 in 90 cities all over India. All 16 institutes of the SIU will soon begin the shortlisting process based on the SNAP percentile of candidates.

The SNAP 2019 scorecard is now available on the official website of SNAP Test. Find out more about how to download the SNAP scorecard and the next stages of the selection process in this article.

Steps to Download SNAP 2019 Scorecard

Follow these steps to download your SNAP 2019 result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SNAP Test: www.snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the top right button of ‘Scorecard’.

Step 3: Enter your SNAP Id and Password. SNAP will display your result after the login.

Step 4: Download the scorecard.

Step 5: Print out a copy of the scorecard( preferably coloured) for future references.

Important Dates

Event Date SNAP 2019 Exam Date 15th December 2019 (2 pm to 4 pm) SNAP 2020 Result Date 10th January 2020 (Announced) Shortlist for GE-PIWAT 3rd week of January 2020(Tentative) GE-PIWAT Rounds First or Second week of February (Tentative) Final Merit List Publication To be announced

Your SNAP 2019 scorecard will include the following details:

Name and SNAP ID

Category

Marks Obtained

Qualification Status

Overall Percentile

Can’t check your SNAP 2019 Result?

Ensure the following things before checking your SNAP 2019 scorecard:

Check your result only on a laptop or desktop.

Do not use smartphones or tablets to download your scorecard.

Enable the popup window of the browser.

Make sure the printer settings are set as the following:

Print Orientation: Portrait Top & Bottom margin: 0 Paper size: A4 The Header should be blank.

What after SNAP 2019 Result ?

Candidates will now have to wait for the shortlist announcements by the SIU affiliated colleges.

Applicants once shortlisted for the next round will receive a call letter to attend other rounds of the admission process. The shortlisting of candidates might begin from the third week of January.

These next stage rounds are namely:

Group Exercise(GE) Personal Interaction(PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT)

All 16 institutes will declare the final list of admission after the completion of the GE-PIWAT stages.

SNAP 2019 Final Merit List

An applicant will receive the SNAP marks on a scale of 50 instead of the 150 marks mentioned in the SNAP 2019 paper. The final merit list will comprise of the following weightage components:

Component Weightage (in terms of marks) SNAP 2019 Test Score 50 Personal Interaction 30 Group Exercise 10 Writing Ability Test 10 Total 100 marks

The weightage component is based on marks and not a percentage. The SIU will announce the date of the final merit list publication after the conduct of GE-PIWAT rounds.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for SNAP 2019: Exam Date, Admit Card

Previous Year SNAP Cut-off

Check Previous year SNAP cut-off below:

Name of College Cut-off SIBM, Pune 96 SCMHRD, Pune 95 SIIB, Pune 92 SIBM, Bangalore 88 SIOM, Nashik 85 SITM, Pune 81 SICR, Pune 80 SIMS, Pune 75 SCIT, Pune 74 SSMC, Bangalore 72 SIMC, Pune 70 SSBF, Pune 58 SIBM, Hyderabad 55 SIHS, Pune 55 SSSS, Pune 52