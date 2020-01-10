SNAP Result 2020 Declared at snaptest.org, Check Direct Link to Download SNAP Score card

There is an extremely urgent and important update for all the candidates who had appeared for the SNAP 2019 exam conducted by the Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

As per the latest update notified on the official website of SNAP 2019, the results for the SNAP 2019 Exam have now been released on the official website @ www.snaptest.org.

Therefore, all those candidates who had appeared for the SNAP 2019 Exam conducted in the month of December 2019, should log-on to the official website as soon as possible to download their results. In order to avoid any hassles while checking the results, candidates should keep their login details, i.e. SNAP ID and password handy.

SNAP 2019 Exam was conducted in December 2015 at multiple examination centres across 90 different cities in India. The timing of the SNAP 2019 Exam was from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. For some cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Shillong, the SNAP 2019 Exam was conducted on 27th December 2019 due to the prevailing situation.

All the candidates who appeared for the SNAP 2019 Exam on the above-mentioned dates will be able to download their scorecard from official website only. Any news or links being circulated on social media in this regards should not be entirely trusted upon.

Candidates who will feature in the Merit List will have to participate in the GE-PIWAT round for further Selection process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their overall SNAP percentile.

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the performance in SNAP score, Personal Interaction, Group Exercise, and Written Ability Test. Candidate should refer to the official website of SNAP 2019 Exam for further details pertaining to the further selection process.

How to download the SNAP 2019 Result

Candidates who have appeared for the SNAP 2019 Exam and are now looking to download their SNAP score must follow the below-mentioned steps: –

Log-on to the official website of SNAP 2019 @ www.snaptest.org .

Now, on the homepage of the website, you must locate the link for SNAP 2019 Result and click on it.

You will be prompted to enter your log-in details, which you must enter correctly.

Now, you will be able to check your SNAP 2019 scorecard.

Also, make certain that you download the SNAP 2019 scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

