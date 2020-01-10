NIFT 2020 Admit Card to be Released Today by 2 pm on nift.ac.in

NIFT 2020 Admit Card

The NIFT 2020 admit card to be released today by the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Candidates appeared in the NIFT 2020 exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of NIFT.

Candidates would be able to download their NIFT admit card 2020 from the official website from 2 PM onward today as per the official notification released. The admit card of NIFT 2020 will be made available for all those candidates who successfully completed the process of application.

In order to download the NIFT Admit Card 2020, candidates must enter their registration number and other details on the login account. The registration was made available to the candidates from 23rd October 2019 to 31st December 2019 without late fees.

The official website of NIFT to get more details on the NIFT 2020 exam and to download the NIFT Admit Card 2020 is www.gpat.nta.nic.in .

NIFT 2020 application form were made available to be registered until 4th January 2020 with a late fee of Rs. 5000/-. Candidates were able to make changes in their application form within 1st January to 4th January 2020.

The NIFT entrance exam 2020 for all the UG and PG programmes is scheduled to be on 19th January 2020.

Steps to download NIFT Admit Card 2020:

Visit the website of National Testing Agency as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘Download NIFT Admit Card 2020’ link on the home page.

Enter your Application number, application ID and category to login.

Go to the ‘Download’ button.

Your NIFT 2020 admit card 2020 will get displayed on the screen.

Save, download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The NIFT 2020 admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, time, venue etc and is a mandatory document to be furnished at the exam centre failing which applicants will not be permitted to appear for the examination of NIFT 2020.

