Relevance of an MBA – Sports Management and MBA – Healthcare Management in Today’s World – K J Somaiya Institute of Management

Modern-day education aims to provide an overall development to help individuals contribute to society. In this regard, integrating relevant contemporary topics with growing industries becomes important to the curriculum. To achieve this, newer domains are being explored with respect to management. MBA in Sports Management and MBA in Healthcare Management forms an integral part of the growing fields. These emerging domains have various opportunities in-store and can open a great career path for the aspirants. Here are some key highlights of each of these programmes and a perfect answer to why one should pursue an MBA in Sports Management or an MBA in Healthcare Management.

MBA in Sports Management

The world of sports offers stellar opportunities, and the Sports Management industry is one of the few industries that offers endless opportunities to grow. Some of the key highlights of pursuing an MBA in Sports Management are:

• A career in Sports Management aims to instil the passion for sports with a perfect intermix of management techniques that hones students to adopt any role in sports and allied sectors.

• The programme is holistically curated to accommodate the anticipated changes in the future of sports such as e-sports, sports analytics, and more.

• Most of the students who pursue this programme take on the role of Sports team marketing director. This role offers an active inclination towards hands-on operational application in the field.

• Being a multi-billion-dollar industry, the scope in the sports industry is growing rapidly. There are ample opportunities available herein, and this course enables students to become agents, team marketing directors, sports department supervisors, coaches, fitness centre supervisors, team leaders, among many more

• The students aspiring to be a part of the programme should have an ingrained analytical and business-specific bent of mind. They should also keep an innovative and problem-solving approach towards life.

MBA in Healthcare Management

The healthcare industry is booming, and the pandemic has highlighted the necessity of efficient management in the industry. In this regard, some of the key features of pursuing an MBA degree in Healthcare Management are:

• The growth in the healthcare industry is fast-paced and ever mushrooming. Hence, there is a great demand for qualified professionals in this sector.

• The MBA Healthcare management is designed on an interdisciplinary model wherein it will have an expansive hold on all sectors and bring in a good balance between Management Science, Social Science, Medicine, and Technology.

• The module focuses on experiential learning methods through regular visits to hospitals and social organizations to gain practical knowledge.

• The program has an all-inclusive exposure to business management and medical science.

• This program prepares students to derive efficient strategies and deal with systems involved in the growth and management of the healthcare system.

• Pursuing an MBA in Healthcare Management opens up employment opportunities for hospital management, hospital administration, and managerial positions in hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

• The course aims to instil students with the skill to improve internal and external cooperative systems in the health sector industry

Why K J Somaiya Institute of Management for MBA in Sports/ Healthcare Management?

Located in the largest metropolis in India, Mumbai, the K J Somaiya Institute of Management campus offers stellar opportunities and the class apart curriculum pertaining to Sports Management and Healthcare Management. With the industry professionals and academic scholars on board as faculty, the K J Somaiya Institute of Management campus offers multiple opportunities to let a student enter the industry with a nuanced worldview. The industry and academic collaborations allow the students to shine amidst the crowd. For MBA in Sports Management, the students get real-time exposure to the industry through the collaborative tie-up with Somaiya Sports Academy.

Some specializations included in the overarching module of MBA Sports Management are Advanced Sports Marketing, Public Relations and Sports Journalism, Media Management in Sports, Strategic Brand Management in Sports, Sports Manufacturing and Marketing, and Applied Sports Marketing Research.

Whereas, the students of MBA Healthcare management get global exposure through the collaboration with Imperial College, London with electives like Epidemiology, Healthcare Services Management, Pharma and Biotech Management, Healthcare Marketing, Medico-legal environment in healthcare. In essence, K J Somaiya Institute of Management offers the best opportunity for students to nurture their talents and enter the industry with adept qualities, thereon becoming seasoned professionals.

Admissions are open for MBA, MBA in Healthcare Management and MBA in Sports Management for the year 2022. To apply, click here.

The students applying to the Full-time MBA programmes for Batch of 2022-24 should be pursuing or having completed a minimum of a three-year graduate programme in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from any University recognized by (AIU)/AICTE are eligible for Post Graduate Studies in Management. Students appearing for their final exams in April-May 2022 can also apply.

They must have appeared for the qualifying test, namely CAT 2021 / XAT 2022 / CMAT 2022/ NMAT* /GMAT*.

Candidates appearing for MBA HCM and MBA SM need to submit a Statement of Purpose (SOP). Profile-based shortlisting will be based on the form and Statement of Purpose (SOP). The candidates then have to appear for the CA-PI round.

*For NMAT, the scores of only the first attempt of the students will be considered.

* GMAT scores are valid for 3 years (from 1st January 2019 to 31st January 2022)

* In addition to filling our institute form, candidates applying through NMAT & GMAT are required to select K J Somaiya Institute of Management as one of the institutes for sending their scores in NMAT & GMAT application forms/portal respectively.

For more information or any queries, join [OFFICIAL] K J Somaiya Institute of Management 2022-2024 MBA Admissions.

