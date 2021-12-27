Apply for ITM Achiever’s Round to Finance Your Future

ITM Business School Achiever’s Round is organized for applicants who have a good profile overall. This does not include MAT/CAT/XAT score. The calls for this round are purely based on the profile of the students.

Eligibility Criteria –

Minimum bachelor’s degree (10+2+3) from any AIU recognized University overall 70% scores. Final year students can also apply. 1 year work experience (preferred not compulsory) Entrance Exam Scores can be entered later. (If the student gets admitted through Achiever’s Round the Entrance Exam Scores will not affect his/her admission).

Selection Process –

Personal interviews for this shall be held only in ITM Business School at Kharghar & Delhi or Online. Those shortlisted will be eligible to apply for scholarships. Those not shortlisted for this achiever round shall apply to the normal round of MPPI process.

The Final selection weightage:

Academic performance Overall – 30%

Extracurricular Activities or work experience – 10%

Leadership & Problem-Solving Skills – 10%

Personal Interview & SOP – 50%

Important Dates to Be Noted:

Last Date for Forms 31st Dec 2021 Application Shortlisting 3rd Jan 2022 Last Date for Submitting SOP 6th Jan 2022 Interview Date for Mumbai & Delhi 8th Jan 2022 Result Date 12th Jan 2022

Submission of Statement of Purpose (SOP)

All the shortlisted candidates will have to submit a PGDM Statement of Purpose (SOP), an essay of 400-500 words or a Video of 3 Minutes summarizing your intent behind applying to ITM Business School.

It is the backbone of your application, supporting the story behind your test scores, academics, work experience, and your future goals.

Points to Cover –

Why do you want to do a PGDM? Why do you believe you’re ready for it? How does the course fit into your career trajectory? What instances in your life affected this decision?

The SOP is your only chance to prove yourself to admission officers. Therefore, you need to be unique and creative. You should make an SOP highlighting your career graphs, plans, and story.

For Video – Self shot video of 3 Minute covering all the intents. Voice should be clear with no background noise. Video should be made wearing formals.

How Many Scholarships Granted

Only 50 Shortlisted students would be called for ITM Achiever’s round of Personal Interview.

Out of which 10 students would be selected for Admissions

Those who are not shortlisted/selected in Achiever’s Round will eligible for normal scholarship & MPPI of ITM Business School

100% Scholarship 50% Scholarship 25% Scholarship 2 3 5

